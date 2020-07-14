New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW S 1000 XR India Launch Date Revealed

BMW Motorrad India will launch the all-new BMW S 1000 XR sport-tourer in India on July 16, 2020. It is of course based on the BMW S 1000 RR and promises to be a fast, touring-oriented motorcycle.

We expect the BMW S 1000 XR to be priced at about Rs. 16 lakh

  • The BMW S 1000 XR is an all-new litre class sport touring motorcycle
  • It has been fully revamped for 2020; based on the S 1000 RR
  • It will be launched in India on July 16, 2020

BMW Motorrad will be launching the all-new BMW S 1000 XR on July 16, 2020. The S 1000 XR is BMW's sport touring adventure motorcycle and is based on the new BMW S 1000 RR which was launched last year. The S 1000 XR will be the flagship sport touring motorcycle from BMW once it is launched. It is a new-generation model that made its debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. Along with the engine, the BMW S 1000 XR also gets updates to the design, features and electronics.

(The BMW S 1000 XR does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of more than 200 kmph)

The biggest design update on the new S 1000 XR is new symmetric headlights. The body panels are newly designed and the fuel tank wears a chiselled look too. The motorcycle has a more aggressive stance now but we definitely miss the iconic asymmetrical headlamps. At the rear, the tail lamp has been updated and the rear profile stays the same more or less. The motorcycle looks a bit slimmer than before and that because it loses 10 over the previous model, with a 226 kg kerb weight.

(The in-line 4 cylinder engine on the BMW S 1000 XR makes 165 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque)

The 2020 model boasts of more power from the same in-line four-cylinder engine based on the BMW S 1000 RR, with better punch in the mid-range. The new S 1000 XR's updated 999 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine puts out 165 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9,250 rpm. It is the same engine as on the new-gen BMW S 1000 RR but in a different state of tune. The engine itself weighs 5 kg lighter than before.

(The 6.5 touchscreen on the BMW S 1000 XR is a standard fitment.)

0 Comments

ABS is of course standard and the motorcycle gets four riding modes which are Rain, Road, Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. The bike also comes with dynamic traction control and wheelie control along with hill start control as standard too. Other standard features include full LED lighting. The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment as well. Customers could also get BMW electronic suspension adjustment on their S 1000 XR as an optional fitment. You could also choose to get adaptive cornering lights on the S 1000 XR.

