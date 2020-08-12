New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Things We Know So Far

The 2020 Honda Jazz will be launched in India later this month, while pre-bookings for the car are underway, both online as well as in showrooms. Along with several new features, the updates Jazz will also come with a BS6 compliant petrol engine.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will be a petrol-only model, equipped with a 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine

Highlights

  • The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is expected to be launched in later this month
  • The BS6 Jazz will come with some cosmetic and feature updates
  • The BS6 Honda Jazz will only be available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine

The long-anticipated Honda Jazz BS6 premium hatchback is all set to be launched in India this month. While the BS6 compliant Jazz was supposed to be launched a few months ago, the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown forced Honda to suspend production activities for over a month, and also rejig its launch timeline. Now, after the launch of the new-gen City and the WR-V facelift, Honda is gearing up to bring in the updated Jazz, and the company has already opened pre-bookings for the car. Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the 2020 Honda Jazz will also come with a few updates, and here's everything we know about the car.

Also Read: Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

7.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Jazz Price

  1. Let's start with the most important update, the engine. The 2020 Honda Jazz will now be a petrol-only model, and it will come with the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine that powers the Amaze subcompact sedan. The BS6 compliant motor will be tuned to make about 89 bhp and develop 110 Nm of peak torque.
  2. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic unit. Honda will also be offering paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the car, similar to the City sedan.

    Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Honda Cars India Sells 5863 Units; YoY Sales Down By 42.8 Per Cent

    mi9l3ih4

    Along with a BS6 compliant petrol engine, the 2020 Honda Jazz also come with a new grille, new foglamps, and revised taillamps

  3. Honda has already revealed the new-gen Jazz globally, however, there is still some time before the company is ready to offer a generation upgrade in India. For now, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with some select cosmetic updates, giving it a refreshed look.
  4. The new exterior updates include - a new front grille with a glossy black slat and chrome highlight, new LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lamps, new LED foglamps, and revised LED taillamps.
    Also Read: 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille
    t3h1iec

    The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will come with first-in-segment electric sunroof

  5. The Honda Jazz BS6 will also come with a first-in-segment electric sunroof, with one-touch function. Additionally, the cabin will also come with some new creature comforts like cruise control, smart entry and push-button Start/Stop system in both manual and CVT variants.
    0 Comments

    Also Read: New-Gen Honda City: All You Need To Know

    0fv5voa

    Honda promises that it will comes with a host of innovative and refined upgrades

  6. Customers can book the BS6 Jazz at any authorised Honda Cars India showroom across the country for a token of ₹ 21,000, or make an online booking for ₹ 5,000 via the company's official website.
  7. The Honda Jazz was the last car in the premium hatchback space that is yet to receive a BS6 upgrade. Upon its launch, the Jazz BS6 will compete with the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai i20.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Jazz with Immediate Rivals

Honda Jazz
Honda
Jazz

Latest News

2020 Triumph Street Triple R: 5 Things You Need To Know
2020 Triumph Street Triple R: 5 Things You Need To Know
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Things We Know So Far
2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Things We Know So Far
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Toyota Gazoo e-Racing Launched In India With The GR Supra Gran Turismo Cup 2020
Toyota Gazoo e-Racing Launched In India With The GR Supra Gran Turismo Cup 2020
Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.79 Lakh
Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.79 Lakh
MotoGP: Portimao Circuit In Portugal To Host Final Round Of 2020
MotoGP: Portimao Circuit In Portugal To Host Final Round Of 2020
Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise By 30 Per Cent In July Compared To June 2020
Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise By 30 Per Cent In July Compared To June 2020
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Indian Scout, Scout Bobber Recalled In The US
Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020
Maruti Suzuki Production On The Recovery Track; Down By 19.19 Per Cent In July 2020
Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case
Fiat Chrysler Asks Judge To Deny General Motors' Request To Reopen Racketeering Case
Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard
Google Maps Now Supports CarPlay Dashboard
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Triumph Street Triple R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
Upcoming Kia Sonet Spotted In A New Unlisted Orange Shade
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
BS6 Mahindra XUV300 Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe
2020 KTM RC 390 Spied Testing In Europe

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda Jazz Alternatives

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS
₹ 8.89 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.36 - 7.48 Lakh *
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
₹ 5.29 - 9.34 Lakh *
Abarth Punto
Abarth Punto
₹ 9.67 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.08 - 7.67 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Google To Add Calendar And Other Driver-Focused Apps In Android Auto
Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August
Bookings Open For The 2020 Honda Jazz; Launch In August
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
BS6 Car Discounts: Offers of Up To Rs. 60,000 On Hyundai Santro, Grand i10, Aura And Elantra
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities