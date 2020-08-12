2020 Honda Jazz BS6: Things We Know So Far

The long-anticipated Honda Jazz BS6 premium hatchback is all set to be launched in India this month. While the BS6 compliant Jazz was supposed to be launched a few months ago, the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown forced Honda to suspend production activities for over a month, and also rejig its launch timeline. Now, after the launch of the new-gen City and the WR-V facelift, Honda is gearing up to bring in the updated Jazz, and the company has already opened pre-bookings for the car. Along with a BS6 compliant engine, the 2020 Honda Jazz will also come with a few updates, and here's everything we know about the car.

Let's start with the most important update, the engine. The 2020 Honda Jazz will now be a petrol-only model, and it will come with the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine that powers the Amaze subcompact sedan. The BS6 compliant motor will be tuned to make about 89 bhp and develop 110 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic unit. Honda will also be offering paddle shifters with the CVT variants of the car, similar to the City sedan. Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Honda Cars India Sells 5863 Units; YoY Sales Down By 42.8 Per Cent Along with a BS6 compliant petrol engine, the 2020 Honda Jazz also come with a new grille, new foglamps, and revised taillamps Honda has already revealed the new-gen Jazz globally, however, there is still some time before the company is ready to offer a generation upgrade in India. For now, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with some select cosmetic updates, giving it a refreshed look. The new exterior updates include - a new front grille with a glossy black slat and chrome highlight, new LED headlights with integrated LED daytime running lamps, new LED foglamps, and revised LED taillamps.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 will come with first-in-segment electric sunroof The Honda Jazz BS6 will also come with a first-in-segment electric sunroof, with one-touch function. Additionally, the cabin will also come with some new creature comforts like cruise control, smart entry and push-button Start/Stop system in both manual and CVT variants. Also Read: New-Gen Honda City: All You Need To Know Honda promises that it will comes with a host of innovative and refined upgrades Customers can book the BS6 Jazz at any authorised Honda Cars India showroom across the country for a token of ₹ 21,000, or make an online booking for ₹ 5,000 via the company's official website. The Honda Jazz was the last car in the premium hatchback space that is yet to receive a BS6 upgrade. Upon its launch, the Jazz BS6 will compete with the likes of the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and Hyundai i20.

