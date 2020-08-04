New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October

language dropdown

The new Mahindra Thar is going to make its debut on August 15, 2020 while its prices will be announced later at its official launch which is expected to happen post October.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Mahindra Thar is expected to go on sale in India post October 2020.

Highlights

  • The new Mahindra Thar is going to be unveiled on August 15, 2020.
  • Price announcement and launch is expected to happen post October.
  • The new-gen Thar will be updated with new features and styling

Looks like Mahindra Thar enthusiasts are in for a treat. It is likely that Mahindra will unveil the new-generation Thar via a virtual event on August 15, 2020! The Mahindra Thar was a long time in coming and anticipation went through the roof in the last few week with new spyshots being circulated every week. A leaked document accessed by another publication, lists out frequently asked questions, which are valid till August 14, 2020.That said, the new-generation Thar is just going to make its debut this month while its Mahindra will announce its prices will be announced later at the official launch which is expected to happen post October as per our exclusive story.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India

Mahindra Thar

9.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Thar Price

cm80v9fg

The new-generation Mahindra Thar is expected to debut on August 15, 2020.

The wait for the Mahindra Thar is actually not surprising given its cult status and the reputation it has among SUV lovers and off-road enthusiasts. It has positioned itself as one of the most potent off-roader in the country, but like the predecessor, the new Thar won't be as rudimentary in nature. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Automotive & Farm Division- Mahindra & Mahindra had earlier confirmed on one of our Freewheeling with SVP webisodes that Mahindra is trying to change the image of the Thar, making it more refined and a bit sophisticated in appeal, but without compromising a bit on its off-roading credentials. In fact, it is not targeting any particular age group or set of buyers. In his words, the new Mahindra Thar is aimed to fit in the lifestyle of its owners and could be the first and only car in the family or one among others in the garage. In any case the idea is to up its versatility as a daily commuter that can also do shopping duties and of course can take on the rough without breaking a sweat, living up to the legacy of its predecessor. And the spy pictures too justify the claim.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again

hfl3psvo

The Mahindra Thar will retain its boxy silhouette.

0 Comments

The new Mahindra Thar of course retains its boxy silhouette, but it will look a lot different, bigger and bulbous compared to its predecessor. Other elements like LED taillights and daytime running lights ring surrounding the headlamps are also expected. The cabin will be reasonably upgraded as well and other than comfortable seats, it's also expected to be better equipped in terms of features. A touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system among others are expected to be on offer as well. Under the hood, we expect to get a choice of petrol and diesel engines in the new Thar. The petrol motor is likely to be the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and the diesel could be the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are expected to be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while there will be an optional automatic transmission as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Thar with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra
Thar

Latest News

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
Suzuki GSX-150 Bandit Launched In Taiwan
Suzuki GSX-150 Bandit Launched In Taiwan
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Volvo Cars Sees Sales Recovering As It Registers14.2 Per Cent Increase In Global Sales
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E: Mahindra Racing Team Principal Dilbagh Gill Tests Positive For COVID-19
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
2020 Kawasaki Versys-X 250 Launched In Indonesia
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Harley-Davidson Likely To Streamline New Model Strategy; Future Models Could Be Shelved
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
BMW 3-Series Gets A Base Diesel Variant; Priced At Rs. 42.10 Lakh
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
Tata Motors Refutes Reports About 49 Per Cent Divestment Of Its Passenger Vehicle Business
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas SUV Spotted Testing Again In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Interior Revealed

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

₹ 8.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Skoda Rapid

Skoda Rapid

₹ 7.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.9
star-white
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

₹ 29.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq

₹ 24.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
9.0
star-white
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.4
star-white
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 5.99 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 29.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Ford Freestyle

Ford Freestyle

₹ 5.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

₹ 6.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mahindra Thar Alternatives

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
₹ 13.49 - 18.54 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 16.49 - 24.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 3
x
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Date Revealed
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 BS6 Receives A Price Hike Of Over Rs. 2,000
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities