2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October

Looks like Mahindra Thar enthusiasts are in for a treat. It is likely that Mahindra will unveil the new-generation Thar via a virtual event on August 15, 2020! The Mahindra Thar was a long time in coming and anticipation went through the roof in the last few week with new spyshots being circulated every week. A leaked document accessed by another publication, lists out frequently asked questions, which are valid till August 14, 2020.That said, the new-generation Thar is just going to make its debut this month while its Mahindra will announce its prices will be announced later at the official launch which is expected to happen post October as per our exclusive story.

The new-generation Mahindra Thar is expected to debut on August 15, 2020.

The wait for the Mahindra Thar is actually not surprising given its cult status and the reputation it has among SUV lovers and off-road enthusiasts. It has positioned itself as one of the most potent off-roader in the country, but like the predecessor, the new Thar won't be as rudimentary in nature. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Automotive & Farm Division- Mahindra & Mahindra had earlier confirmed on one of our Freewheeling with SVP webisodes that Mahindra is trying to change the image of the Thar, making it more refined and a bit sophisticated in appeal, but without compromising a bit on its off-roading credentials. In fact, it is not targeting any particular age group or set of buyers. In his words, the new Mahindra Thar is aimed to fit in the lifestyle of its owners and could be the first and only car in the family or one among others in the garage. In any case the idea is to up its versatility as a daily commuter that can also do shopping duties and of course can take on the rough without breaking a sweat, living up to the legacy of its predecessor. And the spy pictures too justify the claim.

The Mahindra Thar will retain its boxy silhouette.

The new Mahindra Thar of course retains its boxy silhouette, but it will look a lot different, bigger and bulbous compared to its predecessor. Other elements like LED taillights and daytime running lights ring surrounding the headlamps are also expected. The cabin will be reasonably upgraded as well and other than comfortable seats, it's also expected to be better equipped in terms of features. A touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system among others are expected to be on offer as well. Under the hood, we expect to get a choice of petrol and diesel engines in the new Thar. The petrol motor is likely to be the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and the diesel could be the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are expected to be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while there will be an optional automatic transmission as well.

