2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India

The new-generation Mahindra That off-roader SUV has been spied testing in Nashik which is completely draped in camouflage. The SUV is likely to be launched in India during the festive season.

Updated:
The 2020 Mahindra Thar will be launched around festive season

Highlights

  • New Mahindra Thar will be launched in both hard top & soft top versions
  • It will get new BS6 engines along with a new automatic transmission
  • The new-gen Thar will come with a host of exterior & interior updates

The 2020 Mahindra Thar off-roader SUV is one of the highly awaited products from the house of Mahindra & Mahindra, which is likely to be launched in India during festive period. The homegrown automaker has been testing the upcoming new-generation Thar SUV in India for quite some time now. We have already seen a bunch of spy images revealing key details ahead of its India debut. Yet again, the off-roader SUV has been spotted undergoing on-road testing draped in heavy camouflage in Nashik. The test mule appears to be a top-end variant with a hardtop roof. We know that the company will be offering the SUV with factory-fitted hard-top roof, and previous spy images have already approved this.

Also Read: Car Sales July 2020: Mahindra's Sales Down By 36%

vhkhc6g8

The new-gen Mahindra Thar SUV continues to get its spare wheel mounted on the rear door

The spy images give a clear picture that the off-roader seems to be production-ready. The test mule seems to be a top trim model sporting boxy silhouette, circular headlamps with LED DRLs, heavy bumper, long bonnet, LED tail lights, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, alloy wheels and more. A closer look at the image also reveals 'Thar' engraving on the LED taillights. The test vehicle also gets a side-step, which could be limited to the top-end trim only.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing Again

Inside, the SUV will also be upgraded reasonably with a long list of features and creature comforts. The SUV is likely to be equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alert system and several other features.

Also Read: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 Again Spied Up-Close In Chennai

4pkvmlps

The new-gen Mahindra Thar will be bigger and more feature loaded than the predecessor

The new Mahindra Thar is likely to be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol unit will be a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines will come paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional automatic transmission. The new-gen Thar is expected to be launched in the range of ₹ 10 lakh to ₹ 14 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will take on the rivals such as Force Gurkha and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

2020 Mahindra Thar Top-End Variant Spotted Again Testing In India
