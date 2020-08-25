New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant Launched; Priced At ₹ 69,052

The TVS Jupiter ZX Disc comes with i-TOUCHstart and also features an all-in-one lock, which is in effect, a multi-function single key.

Updated:
The TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake comes with a multi-function key

Highlights

  • TVS Jupiter ZX gets front disc brake, silent start and multi-function key
  • TVS iTOUCHstart technology provides silent and efficient starting
  • TVS claims 15 per cent more fuel efficiency on the new Jupiter ZX Disc

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new variant of the TVS Jupiter scooter with an upgraded electric starter, which features silent starting which the company calls 'i-TOUCHstart'. The new starter provides a silent and instant start without the cranking noise of the gears in the starter motor, making it ideal for repeated starts in stop-go traffic. According to TVS, the new 'i-TOUCHstart' system also improves battery life and provides a maintenance-free system. The TVS Jupiter ZX continues to be powered by the same 110 cc, fuel-injected engine which makes 7.37 bhp of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Also Read: TVS Jupiter Receives Yet Another Price Hike

e134jpp

The BS6 TVS Jupiter is also available in a front drum brake variant

The TVS Jupiter ZX now also gets a multi-function, all-in-one lock to operate the ignition, steering lock, seat lock and fuel tank cap with a single keyhole. The rider can access all functions with ease from a single multi-function key. The TVS Jupiter ZX also gets a front disc brake and is priced at ₹ 69,052 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Jupiter ZX Disc brake is available in a choice of three colours, Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

Also Read: TVS Jupiter BS6 Receives A Price Hike

0 Comments

The TVS Jupiter ZX is equipped with Ecothrust Fuel Injection (ET-Fi) technology, and 'iTOUCHstart' with an integrated starter generator system. According to TVS Motor Company, the new system delivers 15 per cent better fuel consumption, better startability, and refinement, along with durability. The TVS Jupiter ZX also gets a LED headlight, two-litre glove box, mobile charger, and 21-litre underseat storage space.

