TVS Jupiter BS6 Gets Yet Another Price Hike

TVS Motor Company increased the prices of the Jupiter range by up to Rs. 651 in June 2020. Barely a month later, the prices of the Jupiter range has been increased by Rs. 1,040.

Highlights

  • The TVS Jupiter range receives a price hike of Rs. 1,040
  • The TVS Jupiter Classic now costs Rs. 69,602 (ex-Delhi)
  • The Jupiter and Jupiter ZX cost Rs. 63,102 & Rs. 65,102 respectively

TVS Motor Company has yet again increased the price of the BS6 of the TVS Jupiter 110 cc scooter. All variants of the Jupiter receive a price hike of ₹ 1,040. The TVS Jupiter is now priced at ₹ 63,102 while the Jupiter ZX is priced at ₹ 65,102. The TVS Jupiter Classic is now priced at ₹ 69,602. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. It was just last month that the Jupiter line-up saw a price hike of up to ₹ 651.

TVS Jupiter

62,062 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Jupiter Price

sehh9npk

(The BS6 TVS Jupiter range is powered by a 110 cc single-cylinder engine churning out 7.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and develops peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm)

The TVS Jupiter line-up gets a 110 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with fuel-injection and makes 7.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to CVT gearbox. The scooter also comes with TVS' patented Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode. TVS claims that the engine delivers better fuel economy in Eco mode.

b3i3hatc

(The TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi was the first in the Jupiter portfolio to become BS6 compliant)

In terms of features, there are no changes either. The Jupiter range continues to come with LED headlamp, LED tail-light, an updated instrument cluster, a 2-litre open glovebox, front USB charger (only on the ZX and Classic variants), exterior fuel lid, 21-litre under-seat storage compartment and a windshield for the Classic variant.

Along with the TVS Jupiter, the company has also increased the prices of the TVS Apache RR 310 BS6 by ₹ 5,000. Upon its launch, the motorcycle was already ₹ 16,000 costlier than its BS4 model and was then priced at ₹ 2.40 lakh. Now, with the latest price hike, the ex-showroom price of the Apache RR 310 is ₹ 2.45 lakh.

