TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant: All You Need To Know

The TVS Jupiter is one of the best-selling scooters in India after the Honda Activa and TVS Motor Company recently launched a new variant of the scooter which gets a disc brake up front and an i-TOUCHstart system. The TVS Jupiter has had two price hikes, since the BS6 variant was launched in April 2020. It is priced at ₹ 69,052 and in terms of positioning it sits right below the top-spec Jupiter Classic. Here's everything you need to know about the TVS Jupiter ZX variant.

Features

(The Jupiter ZX also gets a multi-function, all-in-one lock system)

TVS says that the new 'i-TOUCHstart' system also improves battery life and provides a maintenance-free system. The TVS Jupiter ZX now also gets a multi-function, all-in-one lock to operate the ignition, steering lock, seat lock and fuel tank cap with a single keyhole. The rider can access all functions with ease from a single multi-function key. The Jupiter range continues to come with LED headlamp, LED tail-light, an updated instrument cluster, a 2-litre open glovebox, front USB charger (only on the ZX and Classic variants), exterior fuel lid, 21-litre under-seat storage compartment.

Engine Specifications

The TVS Jupiter line-up gets a 110 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with fuel-injection and makes 7.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to CVT gearbox. The scooter also comes with TVS' patented Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode.

Disc Brake

(Oly the Jupiter ZX variant gets a front disc brake in the entire line-up)

The Jupiter ZX gets a disc brake along with i-TOUCHstart system and the interesting bit is that only the ZX variant gets a disc brake up front in the entire Jupiter range. Apart from the disc brake, all other parts stay the same.

Colour Options and Pricing

(The TVS Jupiter ZX is available in three colours which are Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine)

The BS6 TVS Jupiter ZX is available in three colours which are Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine. It is priced at ₹ 69,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

