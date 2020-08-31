New Cars and Bikes in India
search

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant: All You Need To Know

TVS Motor Company recently launched the Jupiter ZX variant with disc brake. It is priced at Rs. 69,052. We tell you everything you need to know about the newly launched variant of the TVS Jupiter.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The TVS Jupiter ZX with disc brake is priced at Rs. 69,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The TVS Jupiter ZX variant is priced at Rs. 69,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • It gets a disc brake and an i-TOUCHstart system
  • It is positioned below the top-spec TVS Jupiter Classic

The TVS Jupiter is one of the best-selling scooters in India after the Honda Activa and TVS Motor Company recently launched a new variant of the scooter which gets a disc brake up front and an i-TOUCHstart system. The TVS Jupiter has had two price hikes, since the BS6 variant was launched in April 2020. It is priced at ₹ 69,052 and in terms of positioning it sits right below the top-spec Jupiter Classic. Here's everything you need to know about the TVS Jupiter ZX variant.

Also Read: TVS Jupiter ZX Variant Launched In India

TVS Jupiter

63,102 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Jupiter Price

Features

0c3t6n0o

(The Jupiter ZX also gets a multi-function, all-in-one lock system)

TVS says that the new 'i-TOUCHstart' system also improves battery life and provides a maintenance-free system. The TVS Jupiter ZX now also gets a multi-function, all-in-one lock to operate the ignition, steering lock, seat lock and fuel tank cap with a single keyhole. The rider can access all functions with ease from a single multi-function key. The Jupiter range continues to come with LED headlamp, LED tail-light, an updated instrument cluster, a 2-litre open glovebox, front USB charger (only on the ZX and Classic variants), exterior fuel lid, 21-litre under-seat storage compartment.

Engine Specifications

The TVS Jupiter line-up gets a 110 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with fuel-injection and makes 7.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and peak torque of 8.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to CVT gearbox. The scooter also comes with TVS' patented Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode.

Disc Brake

hjkmlt5s

(Oly the Jupiter ZX variant gets a front disc brake in the entire line-up)

The Jupiter ZX gets a disc brake along with i-TOUCHstart system and the interesting bit is that only the ZX variant gets a disc brake up front in the entire Jupiter range. Apart from the disc brake, all other parts stay the same.

Colour Options and Pricing

j92ti5ts

(The TVS Jupiter ZX is available in three colours which are Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine)

0 Comments

The BS6 TVS Jupiter ZX is available in three colours which are Matte Starlight Blue, Starlight Blue and Royal Wine. It is priced at ₹ 69,052 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Jupiter with Immediate Rivals

TVS Jupiter
TVS
Jupiter

Latest News

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant: All You Need To Know TVS Jupiter ZX Disc Brake Variant: All You Need To Know
Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020 Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways Increases Validity Of Motor Vehicle Documents Till December 31, 2020
Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled Aprilia Tuono V4 X Unveiled
Japan Looks To AI As Coronavirus Challenges Go-And-See Quality Control Mantra Japan Looks To AI As Coronavirus Challenges Go-And-See Quality Control Mantra
MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 46,000 MG Hector Plus Gets A Price Hike Of Up To Rs. 46,000
F1: Lewis Hamilton Romps Home To Win Belgian GP F1: Lewis Hamilton Romps Home To Win Belgian GP
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation
2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA 2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon
Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know
F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP
Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

TVS Jupiter Alternatives

BGauss B8
BGauss B8
₹ 62,999 - 88,999 *
Hero Electric Dash
Hero Electric Dash
₹ 62,000 *
Hero Electric NYX
Hero Electric NYX
₹ 61,866 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 61,497 - 64,847 *
Li-ions Elektrik Spock
Li-ions Elektrik Spock
₹ 65,000 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 65,810 - 68,600 *
Okinawa Lite
Okinawa Lite
₹ 59,990 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 59,925 - 61,425 *
View More
Jawa 300 2
x
Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested
Hyundai Venue IMT Review; New Sport Variant Tested
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities