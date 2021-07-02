  • Home
  2021 BMW R 1250 GS Launch Date Revealed

BMW Motorrad is all set to announce the prices of the 2021 R 1250 GS and the 2021 R 1250 GS Adventure on July 8, 2021.
02-Jul-21 01:17 PM IST
The updated BMW R 1250 GS range finally gets a launch date. The 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure will be launched in India on July 8, 2021. The flagship BMW adventure bikes get subtle updates for 2021 along with a BS6 compliant engine too. The bikes are likely to get BMW's '40 years of GS' colour scheme as well. The new colour scheme consists of black and yellow, which debuted in October 2020, marking the 40th anniversary of the BMW R series motorcycles. The bike is all black, with yellow accessories, a throwback to the classic BMW R 100 motorcycle.

Also Read: 2021 BMW R 1250 GS Pre-Bookings Open

(The 2021 GS models get adaptive cornering lights along with other feature updates)

In terms of features, the updated R 1250 GS range gets new adaptive cornering lights, with the headlight reflector able to swivel in a 30 degree arc, so when the bike negotiates a corner and the headlight is on dipped beam, the headlight pivots and aims the beam to the direction of where the bike is headed. The light can also adjust the height with a pillion on board. BMW says that it has updated the hill start control (HSC) system on the motorcycle and updated the same to HSC Pro. Additional features include heated rider and passenger seats, as well as heated grips that now offer five stages of heat adjustment all controlled through the TFT instrument console.

(The electronics package gets updated for 2021, and the GS models get standard heated seats and heated grips)

The adventure bikes also get a new integral ABS Pro as a standard fitment. The Integral ABS Pro is a linked system, with the hand lever activating both front and rear brakes simultaneously, while the brake pedal only operates the rear brakes. The Integral ABS system uses a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) to optmise braking performance for both on-road and off-road riding.

(The motorcycle continues to get the same 1,254 cc boxer-twin engine which makes 134 bhp and)

The motorcycles continue to get the 1,254 cc boxer-twin engine with variable valve timing system, which is 'Shiftcam Technology' in BMW-speak. Of course, it will be BS6 compliant as well. The boxer-twin engine now makes 136 bhp at 7750 rpm and 143 Nm at 6,250 rpm and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. There is a new 'Eco' riding mode on offer as well, which adjusts the ShiftCam system on the engine for better fuel efficiency, by flattening the throttle curve and reducing torque.

