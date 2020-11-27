New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets

The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 is based on the engine of the Honda Africa Twin, and will be offered on sale in international markets in early 2021.

The Honda Rebel 1100 shares its engine with the Honda Africa Twin, but in a different state of tune expand View Photos
The Honda Rebel 1100 shares its engine with the Honda Africa Twin, but in a different state of tune

  • Honda Rebel 1100 based on Honda Africa Twin's 1,084 cc engine
  • Four riding modes, four-level traction control and wheelie control
  • Honda Rebel 1100 will be offered on sale in select international markets

Honda has unveiled the new Rebel 1100 cruiser, which sits above the Honda Rebel 500 and the Honda Rebel 300 in markets where the Rebel model range is offered on sale. The Honda Rebel 1100 carries a familiar design, in line with the smaller engine-d siblings, but is powered by a new parallel-twin engine based on the flagship adventure tourer, the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin. According to Honda, on the Rebel 1100, the engine is tuned to provide a wide torque band, with plenty of pull lower in the revs to offer a typical cruiser-like characteristic to the twin-cylinder engine.

at2vau58

The Honda Rebel 1100 shares its engine with the Honda Africa Twin, but with a different state of tune

The 1,084 cc, parallel-twin engine has been re-tuned for the Rebel 1100, and also features new components, including different camshaft profiles for each cylinder. One cylinder of the parallel-twin is said to produce slightly more power below 4,000 rpm, while the other produces more power above 4,000 rpm. This, combined with the 270-degree crank, is said to offer a unique power pulse. The retuned motor makes just under 100 bhp, and the bike is available in both manual and automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT) variants, with the DCT variant tipping the scales with 230 kg kerb weight, and the manual version with a 220 kg kerb weight.

e2k4p5k

The LCD instrument console displays the tachometer, speedometer, gear-position indicator, fuel indicator and ride modes

The 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 is equipped with ride-by-wire electronic throttle, and features four power delivery modes, Standard, Rain, Sport and User-Programmable. There are also four levels of traction control in the Honda Selectable Torque Control System, and surprisingly, also features three levels of wheelie control. Braking duties are taken care of by a 330 mm disc, with a radially mounted caliper on the front wheel, while there's a 256 mm rear disc as well, with standard anti-lock braking system (ABS).

hoonjvh4

The Honda Rebel 1100 has a familiar design, not too different from the Rebel 500 and Rebel 300

The Honda Rebel 1100 looks similar to existing Rebel models with a familiar fuel tank, trellis frame, solo seat and rear fender. There's a 43 mm cartridge fork and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear, both adjustable for preload. The Rebel 1100 rides on a 18-inch front wheel, and 16-inch rear wheel combination, and will be launched in international markets by the beginning of 2021. So far, there's no word on Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) introducing the Rebel 1100 in India.

