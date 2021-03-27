Honda Rebel 1100 Launched In Thailand

Honda has launched the new Rebel 1100 in Thailand, priced from 399,000 Baht (approx. ₹ 9.30 lakh) for the manual version, while the DCT automatic is priced 429,000 Baht (approx. ₹ 10 lakh). The Honda Rebel 1100 is the brand's new cruiser and made its global debut in 2020. The Thai market is the first in South-East Asia to get the new offering with the model set to go on sale in other markets including Philippines and Indonesia later in the year. The motorcycle is based on the Rebel 500 that has already been on sale but sports a larger motor borrowed from the Africa Twin in the company's line-up.

Also Read: Honda Africa Twin To Get Radar System​

The 1084 cc parallel-twin engine on the Rebel 1100 makes about 100 bhp

The Honda Rebel 1100 matches closely to the 500 but is slightly longer and wider than the middleweight offering. The cruiser rides on an 18-inch wheel with a 130 section tyre at the front and a 16-inch wheel with a 180 section tyre at the rear, while sporting the same frame as the Rebel 500. The suspension set-up includes telescopic forks upfront and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from radial mounted discs at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Honda CB500X Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 6.87 Lakh​

The new Honda Rebel 1100 draws power from the 1048 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank that's now Euro5 compliant. The mill features new components including different camshaft profiles for each cylinder. Compared to the Africa Twin, the motor has been retuned to produce about 100 bhp. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch transmission. The kerb weight stands at 220 kg on the manual, which increases to 230 kg on the automatic.

There are plenty of electronic aids as well including the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), three-level wheelie control, cruise control, throttle-by-wire with four ride modes - Standard, Rain, Sport and a customisable option.

The Honda Rebel 1100 will take on the Indian Scout when it goes on sale in India

Also Read: 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets​

It's not clear at the moment if Honda 2Wheelers India will bring the new Rebel 1100 to the Indian market. However, the company is aggressive about expanding its BigWing network in the country with an influx of large capacity motorcycles planned in the months to come. The Rebel 1100 could make it to the country sometime in the future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.