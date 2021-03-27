carandbike logo
search

Honda Rebel 1100 Launched In Thailand

The Honda Rebel 1100 is the new big cruiser from the bike maker and is now on sale in Thailand, with the launch planned in other South-East Asian countries too.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Honda Rebel 1100 made its global debut in November 2020 expand View Photos
The Honda Rebel 1100 made its global debut in November 2020

Highlights

  • The Honda Rebel 1100 shares its frame as the Rebel 500
  • The Rebel 1100 borrows its 1084 cc engine from the Africa Twin
  • The Honda Rebel 1100 could arrive in India sometime in the future

Honda has launched the new Rebel 1100 in Thailand, priced from 399,000 Baht (approx. ₹ 9.30 lakh) for the manual version, while the DCT automatic is priced 429,000 Baht (approx. ₹ 10 lakh). The Honda Rebel 1100 is the brand's new cruiser and made its global debut in 2020. The Thai market is the first in South-East Asia to get the new offering with the model set to go on sale in other markets including Philippines and Indonesia later in the year. The motorcycle is based on the Rebel 500 that has already been on sale but sports a larger motor borrowed from the Africa Twin in the company's line-up.

Also Read: Honda Africa Twin To Get Radar System​

gv591bjk

The 1084 cc parallel-twin engine on the Rebel 1100 makes about 100 bhp

The Honda Rebel 1100 matches closely to the 500 but is slightly longer and wider than the middleweight offering. The cruiser rides on an 18-inch wheel with a 130 section tyre at the front and a 16-inch wheel with a 180 section tyre at the rear, while sporting the same frame as the Rebel 500. The suspension set-up includes telescopic forks upfront and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from radial mounted discs at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Honda CB500X Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 6.87 Lakh​

The new Honda Rebel 1100 draws power from the 1048 cc, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank that's now Euro5 compliant. The mill features new components including different camshaft profiles for each cylinder. Compared to the Africa Twin, the motor has been retuned to produce about 100 bhp. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and a dual-clutch transmission. The kerb weight stands at 220 kg on the manual, which increases to 230 kg on the automatic. 

There are plenty of electronic aids as well including the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), three-level wheelie control, cruise control, throttle-by-wire with four ride modes - Standard, Rain, Sport and a customisable option.

at2vau58

The Honda Rebel 1100 will take on the Indian Scout when it goes on sale in India

Also Read: 2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets​

0 Comments

It's not clear at the moment if Honda 2Wheelers India will bring the new Rebel 1100 to the Indian market. However, the company is aggressive about expanding its BigWing network in the country with an influx of large capacity motorcycles planned in the months to come. The Rebel 1100 could make it to the country sometime in the future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Honda Bikes

  • Honda Cb350 Rs Seating
    Honda Cb350 Rs Seating
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Fuel Tank
    Honda Cb350 Rs Fuel Tank
  • Honda Cb350 Rs Skid Plate
    Honda Cb350 Rs Skid Plate
  • Colors1
    Colors1
  • Images10
    Images10
  • Images2
    Images2
  • Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
    Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
  • Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
  • Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
    Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
  • Sp 125 Digital
    Sp 125 Digital
  • Sp 125 Passlight
    Sp 125 Passlight
  • Sp 125 Suspension
    Sp 125 Suspension
  • Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
    Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
  • Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
    Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
  • Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
    Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
  • Honda Livo Tail Light
    Honda Livo Tail Light
  • Honda Livo Speedometer
    Honda Livo Speedometer
  • Honda Livo Killswitch
    Honda Livo Killswitch
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
  • Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
    Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
  • Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
    Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
  • Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
    Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
  • 2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
    2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
  • Sports Red
    Sports Red
  • Pearl Amazing White
    Pearl Amazing White
  • Matt Selene Silver Metallic
    Matt Selene Silver Metallic
  • Pearl Igneous Black
    Pearl Igneous Black
x
BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42 Lakh
BMW M 1000 RR Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42 Lakh
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Fuel Prices Reduced Marginally For The Second Day Across India
Benelli's Parent Company Reveals New 600 cc, 700 cc Models
Benelli's Parent Company Reveals New 600 cc, 700 cc Models
Kawasaki India To Increase Prices Of Its Motorcycles From April 2021
Kawasaki India To Increase Prices Of Its Motorcycles From April 2021
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities