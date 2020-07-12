New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Launched In Indonesia, Specifications Revealed

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Kawasaki, has finally launched the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R motorcycle in the Indonesian market. Apart from the prices, the company has also revealed the specifications of the bike.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R gets a 249 cc in-line four cylinder engine

Highlights

  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R was revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show
  • The new Ninja ZX-25R comes in two variants - Standard & Special Edition
  • Official launch of the bike in Indonesia was delayed due to COVID-19

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Kawasaki, has officially launched the highly-awaited Ninja ZX-25R quarter-litre motorcycle in the Indonesian market. Besides revealing the prices, the company also revealed the technical specifications of the bike. The small 250 cc motorcycle was revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and was expected to make its debut earlier this year. However, it got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the motorcycle has been launched in Indonesia and will soon hit other international markets as well.

Also Read: Kawasaki ZX-25R Launched In New Zealand

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja 300

Ninja H2R

Ninja 650

Ninja ZX-10R

Z250

Ninja 1000

Ninja ZX-10RR

Vulcan S

Ninja ZX-6R

Ninja H2

Ninja 400

Z900

Z650

Z1000R

Versys 650

KX250F

Ninja H2 SX SE

W800 Street

KLX 140G

Ninja ZX-14R

Z900RS

Versys X-300

Ninja H2 SX

KLX 110

Z1000

Versys 1000

KX 100

KX 450

KLX 450R

cc4dm5t8

The Standard variant of the Ninja ZX-25R comes in a single colour option

The newly launched Ninja ZX-25R motorcycle will be offered in two variants - Standard and Special Edition. The standard variant is priced at IDR 96,000,000 which is approximately ₹ 5 lakh under the current exchange rates. The Special Edition costs IDR 112,900,000 in the Indonesian market, which is around ₹ 5.88 lakh. Customers can book the bike by paying a token amount of IDR 5,000,000 (approximately ₹ 26,000).

n3ab52oo

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R comes in two variants - Standard & Special Edition

The Standard variant of the motorcycle comes in a single paint scheme - Metallic Spark Black. On the other hand, the Special Edition gets three, dual-tone shades - Lime Green/Ebony, Metallic Spark Black/Pearl Flat Stardust White and Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Blue.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Recalled In The US

The newest offering from Kawasaki takes its inspiration from the bigger - ZX series motorcycles. It features a sharper front fascia, twin-pod LED headlight, muscular fuel tank, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an aluminium swing-arm, upside-down forks upfront, an adjustable mono-shock setup at the rear, clip-on handlebars, gear-position indicator, split-style saddle, an LED taillight, dual-channel ABS as standard, and more.

f2eik8j

The Ninja ZX-25R was officially launched in New Zealand last month  

Powering the new Ninja ZX-25R motorcycle is a 249cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled unit, which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to belt out a maximum power of 49.3bhp at 15,500rpm and developing a peak torque of 22.9Nm at 14,500rpm. With the assistance of the RAM Air intake, the motorcycle makes 50.3bhp of power. The bike also gets a bi-directional Kawasaki Quick Shifter as standard on the special edition only.

Also Read: 2019 Tokyo Motor Show: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Revealed

0 Comments

Suspension duties are carried out by Showa SFF Big Piston USD adjustable forks and horizontal backlink adjustable rear suspension. For deceleration, the bike comes with disc brakes on both wheels. The company also offers dual-channel ABS, power modes and traction control system. The new Kawasaki ZX-25R was officially launched in the New Zealand market last month, with an online reservation system. The motorcycle will also be offered in Japan. As far as the Indian market is concerned, we don't see the launch happening anytime soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja 300 with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 2.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 75.8 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 6.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 13.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.08 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 16.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.5 - 5.6 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 10.49 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 34.99 - 41.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 4.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 7.7 - 7.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 5.69 - 5.94 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 16.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.43 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 28.19 Lakh *
Kawasaki W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
₹ 6.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.07 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 19.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 15.7 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 22.89 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 15.1 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 4.88 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 7.79 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 8.49 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 1
x
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities