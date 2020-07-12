2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Launched In Indonesia, Specifications Revealed

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Kawasaki, has officially launched the highly-awaited Ninja ZX-25R quarter-litre motorcycle in the Indonesian market. Besides revealing the prices, the company also revealed the technical specifications of the bike. The small 250 cc motorcycle was revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and was expected to make its debut earlier this year. However, it got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the motorcycle has been launched in Indonesia and will soon hit other international markets as well.

The Standard variant of the Ninja ZX-25R comes in a single colour option

The newly launched Ninja ZX-25R motorcycle will be offered in two variants - Standard and Special Edition. The standard variant is priced at IDR 96,000,000 which is approximately ₹ 5 lakh under the current exchange rates. The Special Edition costs IDR 112,900,000 in the Indonesian market, which is around ₹ 5.88 lakh. Customers can book the bike by paying a token amount of IDR 5,000,000 (approximately ₹ 26,000).

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R comes in two variants - Standard & Special Edition

The Standard variant of the motorcycle comes in a single paint scheme - Metallic Spark Black. On the other hand, the Special Edition gets three, dual-tone shades - Lime Green/Ebony, Metallic Spark Black/Pearl Flat Stardust White and Candy Plasma Blue/Metallic Spark Blue.

The newest offering from Kawasaki takes its inspiration from the bigger - ZX series motorcycles. It features a sharper front fascia, twin-pod LED headlight, muscular fuel tank, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an aluminium swing-arm, upside-down forks upfront, an adjustable mono-shock setup at the rear, clip-on handlebars, gear-position indicator, split-style saddle, an LED taillight, dual-channel ABS as standard, and more.

The Ninja ZX-25R was officially launched in New Zealand last month

Powering the new Ninja ZX-25R motorcycle is a 249cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled unit, which comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to belt out a maximum power of 49.3bhp at 15,500rpm and developing a peak torque of 22.9Nm at 14,500rpm. With the assistance of the RAM Air intake, the motorcycle makes 50.3bhp of power. The bike also gets a bi-directional Kawasaki Quick Shifter as standard on the special edition only.

Suspension duties are carried out by Showa SFF Big Piston USD adjustable forks and horizontal backlink adjustable rear suspension. For deceleration, the bike comes with disc brakes on both wheels. The company also offers dual-channel ABS, power modes and traction control system. The new Kawasaki ZX-25R was officially launched in the New Zealand market last month, with an online reservation system. The motorcycle will also be offered in Japan. As far as the Indian market is concerned, we don't see the launch happening anytime soon.

