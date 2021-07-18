2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo: Top 5 Highlights

Mahindra recently extended the Bolero family with the launch of the new Bolero Neo. The new moniker aside, it's essentially the facelifted version of the TUV300, and by re-christening it, Mahindra is probably looking at taking advantage of the popularity the Bolero brand has managed to achieve over the last two decades. Having said that, the Mahindra Bolero Neo, itself, is a pretty good offering and this strategy could totally work for the company. Here are the Top 5 Highlights of the 2021 Mahindra Bolero Neo.

Also Read: Bestseller Gets Modern Avatar: Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.48 Lakh

1. The Bolero Neo is built on the 3rd-gen Scorpio chassis, and still carries the basic silhouette of the TUV300. However, it comes with several visual updates like - the signature Bolero family grille with the chrome inserts, new sleeker headlamps with LED DRLs, alloy wheels, Bolero-inspired body cladding, rear wiper, side and rear footsteps and Bolero letting on the X-shaped spare wheel cover.

2. The new Bolero Neo will continue to offer the 7-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options (namely Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold (coming soon). An optional variant N10 (O) with Multi-terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched later.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Will Launch Soon

3. The cabin of the Bolero Neo features new dual-tone fabric upholstery, height-adjustable driver seats, armrests in the front and middle rows, front and rear power windows, and remote lock and keyless entry. It also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with driver information system, twin-pod instrument cluster with MID unit, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVM, and Blue sense mobile app.

4. With regards to safety features, the Bolero Neo comes with dual airbags, ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Automatic door locks, High-speed alert warnings, Dependable cornering brake control, ISOFIX child seat, Static bending headlamps, Follow me headlamps, Digital immobiliser, and Seat belt reminder.

5. Powering the new Bolero Neo is the same 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine that came with the TUV300. The BS6 version of the SUV makes the same 100 bhp, however, the peak torque output had increased by about 20 Nm to 260 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, and also gets Mahindra's signature Micro hybrid technology with ESS (Electronic Start-Stop).