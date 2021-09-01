2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: All You Need To Know

Royal Enfield has finally launched the latest generation model of its bestselling Royal Enfield Classic 350. Although design-wise, Royal Enfield hasn't strayed much from the outgoing model, there are some changes in the details. The most significant changes are the new engine and chassis, which are shared with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new Classic 350 is the second new Royal Enfield motorcycle based on the new J-Series engine. Prices begin at Rs. 1.84 lakh (Ex-showroom), and go up to Rs. 2.15 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top-spec Chrome variant. Here's a look at what all has changed and how different the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is better in every aspect. It has better engine refinement, better dynamics, and comes with more features and colour options.

1. New J-Series 350 cc Engine

The 349 cc, single-cylinder engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm, and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Compression ratio has changed to 9.5:1 on the new 350 cc SOHC engine from 8.5:1 on the UCE 350 engine.The cam gears have been replaced with a timing chain, along with the SOHC system, which results in less noise and more efficient valve timings. The chain primary drive has been replaced with gear primary drive, which reduces transmission losses, and the primary balancer shaft reduces vibrations on the engine.

2. New Dual-Downtube Chassis

The new suspension offers better ride quality, and dual-cradle chassis offers better dynamics. Overall, the new Classic 350 offers better stability and more confidence to the rider, and offers a plusher and more comfortable ride than the outgoing model.

3. Updated Suspension, New Wheels & Brakes

The suspension now incorporates fatter 41 mm front forks, with more travel on the dual rear shocks to offer a better ride. The 19-inch front and 18-inch wheels are thicker too, shod with fatter rubber, with a 100 mm front section tyre, and 120 mm section rear tyre. The brakes now get larger discs (300 mm front, 270 mm rear) and better calipers compared to the outgoing model. Alloy wheels with tubeless tyres are offered on the Dark variant, pictured above.

4. Better Ground Clearance

The seat height is 805 mm, and ground clearance is 170 mm, a 35 mm increase over the previous generation model. Kerb weigh is 195 kg, same as before, but still 4 kg more than the Meteor 350.

5. Variants & Colours