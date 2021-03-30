carandbike logo
2021 Skoda Kodiaq Design Sketches Unveiled; Global Debut On April 13

The new Skoda Kodiaq gets subtle changes to the front and rear end, while it is also expected to be offered with some new features on the inside along with a minor technical update.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
The new Skoda Kodiaq facelift will make its global debut on April 13, 2021 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The new Skoda Kodiaq facelift will debut globally on April 13.
  • The new styling updates add a sense of robustness to its face.
  • It is also expected to get a bucket load of features on the inside.

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift is all set to make its global debut on April 13, 2021 and the C'Zech carmaker has shared its design sketched ahead of the unveil. The Kodiaq is the flagship model in Skoda's range in India and has been on sale since 2017. The new design update has made subtle changes to the front and rear end, while it is also expected to be offered with some new features on the inside like wireless charging and connected car tech along with a minor technical update.

0gm5837g

The new Skoda Kodiaq gets sleeker headlights.

For starters, the new Skoda Kodiaq adorns the latest family design language sporting the new and slightly wider and upright hexagonal grille which is flanked by slimmer LED headlights. The bonnet too has been redesigned and the fog light has been moved a bit lower as well. Then, the front apron has been tweaked as well with a wider central air intake framed by L-shaped elements on either side along with an Aluminium insert. The third sketch also gives us an idea of the new sharper taillights design that now also have a more slimmed-down look, mirroring their counterparts at the front.

4a6a6j8o

0 Comments

Now, Skoda hasn't shared technical details about the upcoming Kodiaq other than these images, but we expect it to continue with the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine which will be upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission standards. The company has sold over 600,000 units of its flagship SUV in over 60 markets and is looking forward to build on these numbers with the updated model.

x
