2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Hyundai i20 T-GDI vs Volkswagen Polo TSI: Price Comparison

The 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo competes against the Hyundai i20 T-GDI and Volkswagen Polo TSI in the segment. Here's how the turbocharged hatchback fares against its rivals in terms of pricing.

Charanpreet Singh
Tata Altroz iTurbo takes on the Hyundai i20 T-GDI and the Volkswagen Polo TSI in the segment expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Tata offers the new iTurbo option in three trims - XT, XZ, and XZ+
  • The newly launched Tata Altroz iTurbo is the most affordable of the lot
  • The Hyundai i20 does not get a manual gearbox but iMT & DCT options

Tata Motors has finally announced the prices of the Altroz iTurbo premium hatchback in India. It is the most powerful Altroz hatchback that the homegrown automaker has ever made that is priced at ₹ 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched Altroz iTurbo is offered in three trim options only - XT, XZ and XZ+. Along with the launch of Altroz iTurbo, the Indian carmaker also brought its iRA connected car technology to its line-up. As of now, the Altroz iTurbo is offered with manual transmission only that is clubbed to the new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. Here's a quick look how does the new 2021 Altroz iTurbo fare against its rivals in terms of pricing.

The newly launched Tata Altroz iTurbo is offered in a total of five variants - XT iTurbo, XZ iTurbo, XZ iTurbo, XZ+ petrol and XZ+ diesel. The car gets a starting price of ₹ 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the XT iTurbo variant, the top-end model - XZ+ diesel costs ₹ 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Altroz iTurbo draws its power from the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill that produces 108 bhp with 140 Nm of torque, which comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

ge48eef

The Hyundai i20 GDI gets a starting price of ₹ 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Offered in both manual and automatic transmissions, the Hyundai i20 GDI is available in a total of eight variants on Sports and Asta trim options. The manual variant gets a starting price of ₹ 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and going up to ₹ 10.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the automatic variants are priced till ₹ 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Mechanically, the most powerful Hyundai i20 uses a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that punches out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai claims 1.0-litre mill can return an ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure of 20.25 kmpl. The sportier i20 premium hatchback is offered either with an iMT transmission or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

2gt7kqto

The Volkswagen Polo TSI is available in two variants only - Highline Plus MT and Highline Plus AT 

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Polo TSI is also available in both manual and automatic versions, that are priced at ₹ 8.34 lakh and ₹ 9.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. The Polo TSI comes powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol mill that develops 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The German carmaker claims the 1.0-litre TSI returns a mileage of 18.24 kmpl.

2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Hyundai i20 T-GDI vs Volkswagen Polo TSI: Price

Model Prices (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)
Tata Altroz iTurbo ₹ 7.73 Lakh - ₹ 9.45 Lakh
Hyundai i20 T-GDI ₹ 8.79 Lakh - ₹ 10.04 Lakh
Volkswagen Polo TSI ₹ 8.34 Lakh

