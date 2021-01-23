The newly introduced 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo model has been launched in India, priced at ₹ 7.73 lakh to ₹ 8.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices are introductory and compare to the regular petrol variants the iTurbo trims are ₹ 60,000 more expensive. It is the new turbo petrol version of the premium hatchback, and Tata will offer the new iTurbo option in three variants - XT, XZ, and a newly introduced XZ+ trim. Tata has also introduced XZ+ variants for the regular petrol and diesel option which are priced at ₹ 8.25 lakh and ₹ 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled In India

Compared to their regular counterparts, the iTurbo variants will come with a few extra features, including a new Sport mode option. With the new model, the company has now also introduced its connected car system iRA for the Altroz range which will be exclusively offered with the top-end XZ+ variant.

Tata will offer the new Altroz iTurbo option in only three variants - XT, XZ, and a newly introduced XZ+ trim

The biggest highlight of the new Altroz iTurbo is the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Now, the motor itself is derived from the same engine that powers the Nexon facelift, however, the company says it has made several changes to the engine to adapt it for the Altroz, and 'i' in iTurbo stands for Intelligent. The engine is tuned to produce 108 bhp at 5,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 140 Nm between 1,500-5,500 rpm, and like the regular Altroz, here too the motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Having said that, Tata is likely to launch an automatic option later. Tata claims that the Altroz iTurbo does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 11.9 seconds, and offers fuel efficiency of 18.13 kmpl as per the MIDC cycle. The existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.2-litre diesel model will also continue to be on offer.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which makes 108 bhp and 140 Nm

Also Read: Tata Altroz iTurbo: All You Need To Know

In terms of design and styling, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo remains identical to the regular model, however, we do get a new Harbour Blue colour which is available on the car from the XM+ variant and upwards. Also, the XZ and XZ+ trims of the Altroz iTurbo come with a contrast black roof. Features like the projector headlamps, LED DRLs, glossy black grille, and matching glossy black applique on the boot-lid, along with the LED taillamps and dual-tone alloy wheels will continue to be on offer.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Review

All variants of the 2021 Tata Altroz (including the new iTurbo) will also get new Black and light Grey interior, instead of the older all-black treatment. However, the top-end XZ+ trim will also get new perforated leatherette upholstery which makes the cabin a bit more upmarket. As for features, the Altroz iTurbo gets some new additions like the Xpress Cool function and 'What 3 Words' navigation. Features like the 7-inch stick-out display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking camera, push-button start/stop, cruise control, fast-charging USB port, and a cooled glovebox, are also still on offer.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo: Variants Explained In Detail

The interior gets a new black and grey colour scheme instead of an all-black treatment, but the layout remains unchanged

Also Read: Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Hyundai i20 T-GDI vs Volkswagen Polo TSI: Spec Comparison

Also, the new XZ+ trim now gets 4 tweeters instead of two along with the 4-speaker music system by Harman. In terms of safety, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will get the usual features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD across the board. The car itself is still the 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

The top-spec variant of the Altroz iTurbo and the standard Altroz now also get Tata's connected car technology called iRA which stands for 'Intelligent Real-Time Assist'. There are 27 connected car features on offer such as remote lock/unlock, geo-fencing, road-side assistance, remote immobilisation and much more! But the party piece here is Tata's natural voice tech, which means the iRA can recognise up to 70 voice commands in Hindi, English and 'Hinglish' as well.

Commenting on the launch of the Altroz i-Turbo, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the 1st anniversary of our premium hatchback Altroz with a double bonanza comprising of the i-Turbo petrol and the new XZ+ variant with iRA-connected car technology in petrol and diesel option. Since the launch in January 2020, Altroz has been appreciated for its paramount safety, innovative design and thrilling performance and we are delighted to share that with its introduction, in FY 21, our market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4% compared to last fiscal and we have captured 17% market share in the premium hatch segment. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.