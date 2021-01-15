2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo: All You Need To Know

Here's all you need to know about the soon-to-be-launched Tata Altroz iTurbo premium hatchback.

Tata Motors is gearing up to kickstart 2021 with two exciting products and the first model to be launched by the home-grown automaker will be the Altroz iTurbo. Essentially the turbo petrol version of the company's premium hatchback, the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will be sold alongside the existing variants and the company will announce the official prices on January 22, 2021. In fact, Tata Motors has already opened pre-bookings for the new turbo petrol version of the Altroz for a token of ₹ 11,000. So, ahead of its official launch, here's all you need to know about the soon-to-be-launched Tata Altroz iTurbo premium hatchback.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Petrol Unveiled In India

The upcoming Tata Altroz iTurbo will be powered by a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Now, the motor is derived from the same engine that powers the Nexon facelift, however, the company says it had several changes to the engine to adapt it for the Altroz. In fact, Tata Motors says that the 'i' in the iTurbo stands for Intelligent. In terms of power output, the engine is tuned to produce 108 bhp at 5500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 140 Nm at 1500-5500 rpm. Like the regular Altroz, here too the motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. However, the car also gets Altroz iTurbo also gets Multi Drive Modes with a new Sport mode option. Tata claims that the Altroz iTurbo does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 11.9 seconds. Tata claims a fuel efficiency of 18.13 kmpl on the iTurbo as per the MIDC cycle.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo: Variants Explained In Detail The Tata Altroz iTurbo option will only be offered with the XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants While the Tata Altroz will be offered in six variants - XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and a newly introduced XZ+ variant. However, the iTurbo option will only be offered with the XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants. Compared to their regular counterparts, the iTurbo variants will come with a few extra features, including the Multi Drive Modes. Visually, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will remain identical to the regular model, however, Tata has introduced a new Harbour Blue body colour option with the car. The rest of the design and styling elements, however, remain unchanged. The new colour will be available in all variants from Altroz XM+ and above. Also Read: Bookings Open For The Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol; Price Announcement On Jan 22 While the exterior only gets a new colour option, the cabin has received a range of updates including a new dual-tone Sporty Black and light Grey interior. The new cabin theme replaces the older all-black interior, and it will be standard across all variants and powertrains of the Altroz. The top-end XZ+ trim will also come with new leatherette upholstery in matching dual tone treatment. The Tata Altroz iTurbo comes with the new dual tone interior with features like - Xpress Cool function and What 3 Words navigation In terms of features, the Altroz iTurbo gets some new additions like Xpress Cool function for the air-con system and What 3 Words navigation. However, features like the 7-inch stick-out display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking camera, push-button start/stop, cruise control, cooled glove box, automatic climate control, 2 Speakers and 2 Tweeters, along with a fast USB charging port, are also on offer.

Also Read: Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Hyundai i20 T-GDI vs Volkswagen Polo TSI: Spec Comparison The new Tata Altroz iTurbo will also come with the company's connected car technology iRA, which will be offered in the XZ+ variant. The connected car system offers connectivity features like - remote commands via mobile app, vehicle security functions like Find My Car, Emergency SMS, vehicle tracking and more. The car also gets location-based services like Geo-fencing, valet mode, Road-Side Assistance, along with Live Vehicle Diagnosis, trip details and driving scores. The system can also recognise over 70 voice commands, in Hindi, English and 'Hinglish'. When launched, the Tata Altroz iTurbo will rival the likes of the new Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol and Volkswagen Polo TSI. Bookings for the new Tata Altroz iTurbo are now open across India and it will go on sale in the country on January 22, 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.