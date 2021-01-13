Tata Altroz iTurbo vs Hyundai i20 T-GDI vs Volkswagen Polo TSI: Spec Comparison

Tata Motors took the wraps off the Altroz iTurbo. The new variant of the premium hatchback packs a turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet. Having driven the naturally-aspirated petrol mill, we can tell you that this was very much needed. While the standard Altroz petrol felt underpowered, the new iTurbo promises to bring some excitement and urgency to the drive, while also packing a number of features. But, the premium hatchback turbocharged segment already has two formidable players and the Altroz will have to compete against them. Before pitting these out in the real world, here's a quick look at how the new Altroz iTurbo fares against the new-gen Hyundai i20 T-GDI and the Volkswagen Polo TSI in the segment.

Specifications Tata Altroz iTurbo Hyundai i20 T-GDI Volkswagen Polo TSI Engine 1.2-litre 3-Cyl turbo petrol 1.0-litre 3-Cyl turbo-petrol 1.0-litre 3-Cyl turbo-petrol Max Power 108 bhp @ 5500 rpm 118 bhp @ 6000 rpm 108 bhp @5000-5500 rpm Peak Torque 140 Nm @ 1500-5500 rpm 172 Nm @ 1500-4000 rpm 175 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm Transmission 5-Speed MT 6-Speed iMT/7-Speed DCT 6-Speed MT/6-Speed Torque Converter

Compared to its rivals, the Tata Altroz turbo petrol gets the larger displacement with a 1.2-litre engine, while both the Polo and the new-generation i20 use a 1.0-litre mill. All engines though are three-cylinder units. In terms of power figures, the Altroz and the Polo are close with both models producing 108 bhp, but the German hatchback is substantially ahead when it comes to torque output. In fact, the Polo churns out the maximum torque in its class, packing 175 Nm, as compared to the i20's 172 Nm and Altroz's 140 Nm.

The new-gen Hyundai i20 is the most expensive offering in the segment at present

The Tata Altroz iTurbo is also the only car here to get the option of a 5-speed manual, while the Volkswagen Polo TSI gets a 6-speed manual, while the GT TSI is offered with the 6-speed torque convertor. Lastly, the new Hyundai i20 T-GDI comes with a 6-speed IMT or Intelligent Manual Transmission, while the top-spec variant gets a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The 1.0 TSI engine makes the maximum torque in the segment

Prices for the Tata Altroz are yet to be announced and it will be interesting to see how the new turbo premium hatchback is positioned against its rivals in the segment. The launch is slated for January 22, 2021, so make sure to keep watching this space for all the action.

