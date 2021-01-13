2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo: Variants Explained In Detail

The Tata Altroz iTurbo is all set to go on sale in India on January 22, 2021, and it comes with a more powerful turbo petrol engine. Tata Motors will offer the Altroz iTurbo option alongside the existing variants of the car and it will come in three trims - XT, XZ, and a newly added XZ+ variant. Most of the features on offer will remain similar to the existing variants on offer, but the iTurbo trims, in particular, will also come with some add-on features. Also, it's powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged engine that makes 108 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. So, here's a detailed variant-wise classification of the new Tata Altroz iTurbo.

Tata Altroz iTurbo XT

The mid-spec XT trim is the entry-level variant for the turbo petrol version of the car. It comes with all the features that are offered with the standard XT trim like - dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, all 4 power windows, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and tilt-adjustable steering with mounted controls for the audio system. The car also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rear parking camera, push-button start/stop, cruise control, multi-drive mode (City/Sport), cooled glove box, automatic climate control, 2 Speakers and 2 Tweeters, along with a fast USB charging port.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo looks exactly identical to the existing models but the iTrubo trims get new dual tone interor

The car also gets Ideal Start Stop function and a perimetric alarm system, front seatbelt reminder, voice alerts, and high-speed alert function. The exterior features are also same as the regular XT, offering body-coloured bumpers and door handles, piano black ORVMs, 14-inch steel wheels with half wheel caps, halogen headlamps, follow me home headlamps, and LED daytime running lamps.

Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ

With the Tata Altroz iTurbo the company has also introduced this new Harbour Blue colour option

Adding over to the features of the XT variant, the Altroz iTurbo XZ trim comes with features like 16-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps with auto headlamps function, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver seat, height-adjustable front seatbelts adjustable rear headrests and a central armrest. The car also gets rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with steering mounted controls, a dedicated sunglass holder, one-touch down power window and front sliding armrest. The XZ trim of the Altroz iTurbo also gets the black contrast roof as standard, whereas it's optional in the regular XZ trim.

Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ+

With the new Altroz iTurbo, the company has also introduced the iRA connected car tech which comes with remote access and Live Vehicle Diagnosis

With the new Altroz iTurbo, the company has also introduced a new XZ+ trim which, in addition to the features offered with the XT variant, also comes with the new faux leather upholstery, one-touch up power windows, and Xpress cool function. The car's infotainment system gets add-on features like personalised wallpapers, What 3 Words navigation, and the company connected car technology iRA. The connected car system offers connectivity features like - remote commands via mobile app, vehicle security functions like Find My Car, Emergency SMS, vehicle tracking and more. The car also gets location-based services like Geo-fencing, valet mode, Road-Side Assistance, along with Live Vehicle Diagnosis, trip details and driving scores.

