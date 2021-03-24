2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Bookings To Begin In April; Launch Soon

The 2021 batch of Volkswagen T-Roc will also come via the CBU route and will comprise of 1000 units

Volkswagen India will open booking for the second batch of 2021 VW T-Roc SUVs from April 1. Despite being a Completely Built Unit or CBU model, the company managed to sell the entire first batch of 1000 cars in less than a year. Now with the second batch coming in soon, rising customer demand has prompted dealers to accept unofficial bookings for the car, and the company is currently facing a backlog of about 600 T-Roc SUVs, including both the first and second batch. In addition to customers, the T-Roc also managed to impress the jury members of this year's carandbike Awards, as it won the 2021 CNB Mid-Size SUV of the Year award.

Earlier this year, speaking to carandbike, Volkswagen had confirmed that the existing bookings for the SUV will be honoured first with the new batch. The automaker had delivered about 950 units of the T-Roc in 2020, and this time too, the company is bringing in 1000 units of the SUV. The initial batch will include 200 units while the rest will arrive in May 2021.

Volkswagen still has a delivery backlog of about 600 T-Roc SUVs, and the existing bookings of the SUV will be honoured first with the new batch

In term of styling, features, and specification, the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc will remain changed and will continue to come with the same offerings. The SUV will continue to be sold in the fully-loaded single variant with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine that develops 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The 2021 VW T-Roc will continue to come with leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more

In terms of features, the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc will continue to come with LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more. Visually, the T-Roc carries a very familiar yet sporty design language amidst compact proportions. The car measures 4229 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2595 mm, which maximises interior space.

While the official delivery date is still unknown, Volkswagen India will announce the price of the 2021 T-Roc on April 1 itself. Having said that, earlier this year Volkswagen increased the price of the T-Roc to ₹ 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and it's likely that the 2021 model will also get a similar price tag.

