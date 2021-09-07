2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 76,830

Yamaha Motor India has launched the 2021 RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid scooters in the country. The 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs. 76,830 for the drum brake variant, while the disc brake version will set you back by Rs. 79,830. Meanwhile, the 2021 Yamaha Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs. 83,830. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi. The new RayZR range joins the updated Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid that went on sale earlier this year with subtle upgrades and the new mild-hybrid technology.

The 2021 Yamaha Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid adds block-pattern tyres, additional cladding, brush guard, and more

The new Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid draws power from the BS6-compliant 125 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection that develops 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The scooter now comes with the new Smart Motor Generator (SMG) that brings the hybrid functionality to the scooter. The technology brings electric assistance for power assist allowing improved acceleration at lower speeds and on gradients. The scooters also get a quiet engine start system, automatic stop & start, and a side stand Engine cut off function. The RayZR remains one of the lightest scooters in its class with a kerb weight of 99 kg.

Other features on the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid include an LED headlamp, digital instrument console, and 190 mm front disc brake with Unified Brake System (UBS). The scooter also comes with Bluetooth connectivity with the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app. The app further brings features like locate my vehicle, riding history, parking record, hazard function, and more. Visually, the RayZR gets a sporty design with sharp lines and sporty paintwork, while the Street Rally adds block-pattern tyres, additional cladding, brush guard, and metal plates.