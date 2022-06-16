2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift has been launched and the model comes with plenty of changes as part of the mid-life update. Priced from Rs. 7.53 lakh, up to Rs. 12.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the new Venue builds on an already extensive features list, while the styling is more in-line with the brand's global line-up. The Venue also kicks off another round of launches in the subcompact SUV segment with the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser just days away, while the rest of the segment has been constant updates. So, where does the new Hyundai Venue facelift sit in terms of prices over the competition? Let's take a look.

The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is slated for launch on June 30, 2022

Hyundai Venue Facelift vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Arguably one of the most successful SUVs in the segment, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is about Rs. 30,000 more expensive than the new Venue on the base trim but tops out at a much lower Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Do remember, the current generation Vitara Brezza is at the end of its lifecycle and also boasts of fewer features and equipment than the Hyundai Venue. It also misses out on the option of a diesel, which is available on the Hyundai offering.

Prices -

Rs. 7.84 Lakh - Rs. 9.98 Lakh (MT)

Rs. 10.12 Lakh - Rs. 11.49 lakh (AT)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets the most expensive base trim in the segment but is attractively priced overall

Hyundai Venue Facelift vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

Coming to the Brezza's Toyota sibling, the Urban Cruiser starts with a substantially higher sticker price of Rs. 9.02 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and in fact, gets the most expensive base trim in the segment. However, it's also fairly loaded for the price on the entry trim. Notably, Toyota offers a more comprehensive warranty plan that sets the Urban Cruiser apart from the Vitara Brezza. When compared to the Venue though, the model falls short on the feature front as well as the styling. However, this will change when the new-generation version arrives in a few weeks.

Prices -

Rs. 9.02 Lakh - Rs. 10 Lakh (MT)

Rs. 10.15 Lakh - Rs. 11.73 Lakh (AT)

The Mahindra XUV300 is significantly more expensive than its rivals in the segment but also benefits from powerful engine options

Hyundai Venue Facelift vs Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 gets a starting price of Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is considerably more expensive than the Hyundai Venue facelift. The SUV feels dated on the feature front but it gets more powerful engine options, along with a very high safety rating. Do remember, the XUV300 gets the longest wheelbase in its class making for good second-row space even though the boot offers limited storage capacity. For those looking at the Venue 1.0-litre turbo petrol version, the XUV300 turbo petrol is also set to get a more powerful version soon.

Prices -

Rs. 8.41 Lakh - Rs. 13.21 Lakh (Petrol)

Rs. 9.60 Lakh - Rs. 14.07 Lakh (Diesel)

The Kia Sonet commands a slight premium over the Hyundai Venue on the top variants and even benefits from a bigger screen and diesel-automatic option

Hyundai Venue Facelift vs Kia Sonet

Moving to the Venue's Korean sibling, the Kia Sonet gets a lower starting price at Rs. 7.15 lakh, while the top-end diesel is priced at Rs. 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). On a variant to variant comparison, the Sonet and Venue feel evenly matched but the former does command a slight premium on the higher trims. Moreover, it also gets a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and a diesel-automatic combination, which gives it a slight nudge over the sibling.

Prices -

Rs. 7.15 lakh - Rs. 13.19 Lakh (Petrol)

Rs. 8.89 Lakh - Rs. 13.79 Lakh (Diesel)

The Nissan Magnite gets an Rs. 1.65 lakh cheaper starting price but also feels built to cost when compared to the Venue

Hyundai Venue Facelift vs Nissan Magnite

The super competitively priced Nissan Magnite enjoys a significant pricing advantage and is a whole Rs. 1.65 lakh cheaper over the Venue. Even the top-end turbo petrol CVT variant is more competitively priced at 10.36 lakh (ex-showroom, India) over the top-spec Venue petrol automatic. However, the Magnite largely falters with its built-to-cost structure which becomes obvious. In comparison, the Venue does feel worth the extra money and the premium positioning. On the feature front too, Venue edges over the Magnite by a substantial margin.

Prices -

Rs. 5.88 Lakh - Rs. 9.49 Lakh (MT)

Rs. 8.88 Lakh - Rs. 10.36 Lakh (AT)

Hyundai Venue Facelift vs Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger also commands a more accessible price tag over the Hyundai Venue but also offers limited features and a premium feel over the latter. However, it does manage to give you more variants to choose from with the option of an AMT further making it a strong choice for those considering a petrol-automatic SUV for the city.

Prices -

Rs. 5.99 Lakh - Rs. 9.67 Lakh (MT)

Rs. 7.99 Lakh - Rs.10.57 Lakh (AT)

The Tata Nexon continues to be an all-rounder with ample space, powerful engines and strong safety features, all of which have made it the current segment-leader

Hyundai Venue Facelift vs Tata Nexon

Coming to the most-selling subcompact SUV in the segment at present, the Tata Nexon enjoys the distinction of being one of the safest sub-4-metre SUVs on sale and is loaded to the gills on the feature front. It's recently been updated with features like iRA connected car tech, which brings it on par with Venue, while the ventilated seats are a great addition and something the Hyundai SUV misses out on. In a variant-to-variant comparison too, the Venue and Nexon appear evenly matched with the range starting at Rs. 7.55 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) for the new Kaziranga Edition.

Prices -

Rs. 7.55 Lakh - Rs. 12.60 Lakh (Petrol)

Rs. 9.85 Lakh Rs. 13.90 Lakh (Diesel)