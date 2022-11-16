2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 7.12 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motors has launched the 2023 model year Kawasaki Ninja 650, priced at Rs. 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated MY23 Ninja 650 will be offered in only one colour - Lime Green, and like the 2023 Versys 650, this too comes with KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control). The Kawasaki Ninja 650 now also comes with ZX-10R-inspired livery, giving it a much sportier appearance, along with sharper twin LED headlamps. However, the visual changes made to the bike are largely limited to that.

The Kawasaki Ninja 650 is reputed to be one of the most well-balanced motorcycles in its class. The bike continues to be powered by the same 649 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that is tuned to make 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and develops 64 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of other features, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 now also comes with an updated instrument cluster, featuring a 4.3-inch TFT display. It also gets smartphone connectivity which can be accessed by the Rideology mobile app.

As for the KRTC, the advanced traction control come with two modes to suit different riding situation and preference. Mode 1 is the least intrusive, helping to manage traction during cornering and is designed with sport riding in mind. In Mode 2, intervention occurs earlier, meaning when excessive wheel spin is detected, the engine output is reduced to allow grip to be regained. This can help riders navigate wet pavement or bad stretches of road with more ease. You also have the option to turn the system off entirely.

As for the cycle parts, the bike comes with 41 mm telescopic front forks and horizontal back-link suspension with preload at the back. Braking duties are handled by a pair of 300 mm, semi-ﬂoating, petal discs up front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear, equipped with dual channel ABS (anti-lock braking system). The bike now also runs a set of Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.