2023 Yamaha R15 V4, MT 15, FZ-X India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images

The updated Yamaha motorcycles will be BS 6.2-compliant and have a slew of functional upgrades.
authorBy carandbike Team
13-Feb-23 11:21 AM IST
Yamaha Motor India will introduce OBD-2-compliant engines for three of its most popular bikes in India today. These are the 2023 Yamaha MT-15 V2, the 2023 Yamaha R15 V4, and the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X. The updated Yamaha motorcycles will be BS 6.2-compliant and have a slew of functional upgrades. Interestingly, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has already homologated the OBD-2-compliant Yamaha MT-15 V2. Aside from the hardware, these motorcycles will include several additional amenities, such as a TFT dashboard and LED indicators. 

 

Follow here for more updates:

11:30 AM
Feb 13, 2023

Yamaha India is hosting a launch event today where it plans to showcase its latest offerings for the two-wheeler market.

