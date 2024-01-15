2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on January 15, 2024
- Hyundai Creta facelift launches tomorrow
- To be offered in seven variants
- Will be offered with three engine options
Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted version of its popular compact SUV, the Creta, in India tomorrow, on January 16, 2024. Once launched, it will renew its rivalry with the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and other compact SUVs in the Indian market. Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details of the facelifted Creta ahead of its market launch, and has opened pre-bookings for it at Rs 25,000 with an estimated waiting period of up to three months. In terms of its prices, we anticipate it to be in the range of Rs 10.99 lakh for the entry-level E variant and go up to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX (O) trim.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut
For now, we know that the Creta facelift will get the Level 2 ADAS safety feature and will be offered in seven variants with one dual-tone and six monotone colour options to choose from. From the pictures Hyundai previously showcased, quite a few modifications are notable to the exterior design, including H-shaped LED DRLs with quad-beam LED headlights, a refreshed front grille design, black chrome accents, and a new front and rear bumper design. The rear section, too, gets connected LED taillights and a 3D Hyundai logo.
Also Read: Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months
In terms of its powertrain, it will be offered with three engine options to choose from: a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The new Creta will also get four transmission options, including a 6-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and 6-speed automatic transmission.
