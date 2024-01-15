Login

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect

Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Hyundai Creta facelift launches tomorrow
  • To be offered in seven variants
  • Will be offered with three engine options

Hyundai is all set to launch the facelifted version of its popular compact SUV, the Creta, in India tomorrow, on January 16, 2024. Once launched, it will renew its rivalry with the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and other compact SUVs in the Indian market. Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details of the facelifted Creta ahead of its market launch, and has opened pre-bookings for it at Rs 25,000 with an estimated waiting period of up to three months. In terms of its prices, we anticipate it to be in the range of Rs 10.99 lakh for the entry-level E variant and go up to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the SX (O) trim.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Debut

 

 

For now, we know that the Creta facelift will get the Level 2 ADAS safety feature and will be offered in seven variants with one dual-tone and six monotone colour options to choose from. From the pictures Hyundai previously showcased, quite a few modifications are notable to the exterior design, including H-shaped LED DRLs with quad-beam LED headlights, a refreshed front grille design, black chrome accents, and a new front and rear bumper design. The rear section, too, gets connected LED taillights and a 3D Hyundai logo.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months

 

In terms of its powertrain, it will be offered with three engine options to choose from: a 1.5-litre petrol motor, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The new Creta will also get four transmission options, including a 6-speed manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and 6-speed automatic transmission.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Creta Facelift# 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift# Creta facelift# Hyundai Cars India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on New Creta

Hyundai New Creta

Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price: ₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch Date: Jan 16, 2024

Popular Hyundai Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-18892 second ago

The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme

Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18736 second ago

The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now

Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9993 second ago

Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.

New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh
New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more

New Kia Small SUV Spied On Test
New Kia Small SUV Spied On Test
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

59 minutes ago

The sole spy image shows a model that shares a similar glasshouse to the Hyundai Casper SUV on sale abroad.

2024 Detroit Auto Show Cancelled
2024 Detroit Auto Show Cancelled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The organisers issued a statement confirming the development while also announcing the show's return in January 2025, putting it back on the same schedule as before

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The SUV is also expected to gain a range of new connectivity features and will be offered with the same powertrain as before

Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Alberto Longo confirmed that Hyderabad won't be returning as a venue for the next few years, while other cities have expressed interest to host the race as early as 2025

Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

With only 100 units available, interested buyers have to enter in a lottery for which applications are accepted from Jan 12th to Feb 19th

Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Raptee's first electric motorcycle was unveiled at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai and will be launched in April this year

Hyundai Announces Price Hike Of Upto Rs. 50,000; New Creta Facelift Unaffected
Hyundai Announces Price Hike Of Upto Rs. 50,000; New Creta Facelift Unaffected
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The cost of the rest of the vehicles in Hyundai's line up will go up by 2 per cent from June 2018, which is also a great incentive for the customers to buy cars before the prices go up.

Hyundai ix25 Will Be Called 'Creta'; Launch Soon
Hyundai ix25 Will Be Called 'Creta'; Launch Soon
loader By Vikas Yogi
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Hyundai, the South Korean carmaker, today announced that its upcoming global compact SUV will be called the 'Creta' in all its markets except China. The car will go on sale in the second half of this year.

Hyundai Kona Electric Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 25.30 Lakh
Hyundai Kona Electric Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 25.30 Lakh
c&b icon By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Hyundai Motor has launched the Kona Electric SUV in India. This is the first ever electric SUV to be launched in India and we believe it is a bold decision. The Kona is a compact crossover, similar to Hyundai Creta in terms of size and space but has a design which is not overly futuristic yet sharp enough to distinguish itself on the road. The front end gets slim LED daytime running lamps and low-mounted headlamps along with single-piece body-coloured bumper rising up till the bonnet. Hyundai's signature cascading grille pattern is embedded on to the bumper, giving it a modern, contemporary design.

Top 10 Cars Sold In February 2021; Maruti Suzuki Leads The Pack With 7 Models
Top 10 Cars Sold In February 2021; Maruti Suzuki Leads The Pack With 7 Models
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The list for the top 10 best-selling cars in India, in the month of February 2021, is out. Interestingly, this time around we only have two carmakers in the Top 10 list - Maruti Suzuki India, and Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Unveiled At 2017 Chengdu Motor Show
Hyundai Creta Facelift Unveiled At 2017 Chengdu Motor Show
c&b icon By Pratik Rakshit
calendar-icon

4 days ago

We expect the Hyundai Creta facelift to be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo with a launch sometime after that.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved