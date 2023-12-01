Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 1, 2023
Highlights
- The brand nearly took 4 months to achieve this feat.
- The Exter is available in seven variants.
- Prices start at Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Exter has achieved a significant booking milestone of 1 lakh units in India. This micro-SUV was launched on July 10, 2023, and has garnered remarkable demand. Previously, in October 2023, the Exter bagged over 75,000 bookings, and the 50,000 mark was reached within the first month of its launch, of which the variants with the sunroof accounted for a good 75 per cent of total bookings.
Moreover, With regards to its waiting period variant-wise, carandbike has learned that the micro-SUV has an average waiting period of 6-7 months. However, the waiting duration for the entry-level: Ex and EX(O) variants can go up to 14 months. Meanwhile, the mid-spec variants currently have a waiting period of 4-10 months.
Also Read: Hyundai Exter Review: Can It Deliver The Knockout Punch?
Prices for the Hyundai Exter start at Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Exter is a feature-rich car that stands out in its segment. It comes with projector headlamps equipped with LED DRLs, stylish alloy wheels, cladding, and roof rails. Inside the cabin, you will find a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto AC, and a smart electric sunroof. Hyundai also offers the segment's first dual-camera dash cam.
The brand nearly took 4 months to achieve the 1 lakh bookings milestone.
The Exter is available in seven different variants, including EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O), with CNG options available in the S and SX trims. The pricing for the Hyundai Exter starts at Rs 6.00 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Micro SUVs Punch It Out
The Exter is available in seven different variants.
Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp of maximum power and 113.8 Nm of torque. This powerplant is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) or a smart auto AMT (automated manual transmission), with the latter featuring a segment-first paddle shifter. Additionally, there is a 1.2-litre bi-fuel kappa petrol engine with CNG, which is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
