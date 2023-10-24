Login

2024 Tata Harrier Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

We see how the heavily updated Harrier compares to its nearest rivals on paper
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

24-Oct-23 10:30 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Harrier facelift priced from Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered with a 2.0-litre diesel engine
  • Rivals the likes of the 5-seat MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700

Tata recently launched the facelifted Harrier in India with prices starting from Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). As with the outgoing model, Tata has retained the tried and tested 2.0-litre diesel engine and manual and automatic gearbox options though the SUV gets a notable cosmetic overhaul and new features. So how does it compare to rivals on paper? We take a look.

 

Also read: Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively
 

The Harrier has received a significant design update and new features though the engine is unchanged.

 

Dimensions

 Tata HarrierMG HectorKia SeltosHyundai CretaJeep CompassMahindra XUV700
Length4605 mm4669 mm4300 mm4,300 mm4405 mm4695 mm
Width1922 mm1835 mm1800 mm1790 mm1818 mm1890 mm
Height1718 mm1760 mm1645 mm1635 mm1640 mm1755 mm
Wheelbase2741 mm2750 mm2610 mm2610 mm2636 mm2750 mm

Also read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests
 

In terms of size, the Hector, XUV700 and Harrier are by far the largest here followed by the Compass. The Seltos and Creta are the smallest SUVs here though they do sit half a segment below the Tata and MG. The XUV700 is the longest SUV here, although, it shares its wheelbase with the Hector. Both SUVs are longer and taller than the Harrier though the latter is the widest here. The Seltos and Creta have the smallest wheelbase though the former is marginally wider and taller than its Korean sibling.

XUV700 is the longest SUV here and the most powerful; Harrier is the widest of the lot.

 

Engine and Gearboxes

 Tata HarrierMG HectorKia SeltosHyundai CretaJeep CompassMahindra XUV700
Engine2.0-litre, 4-cyls, diesel2.0-litre, 4-cyls, diesel1.5-litre, 4-cyls, diesel1.5-litre, 4-cyls, diesel2.0-litre, 4-cyls, diesel2.2-litre, 4-cyls, diesel
Power168 bhp168 bhp115 bhp115 bhp168 bhp182 bhp
Torque350 Nm350 Nm250 Nm250 Nm350 Nm420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT)
Gearbox6-speed MT/AT6-speed MT6-speed iMT/ AT6-speed MT/AT6-speed MT/ 9-speed AT6-speed MT/AT

Compass uses the same engine as the Harrier though it gets the advantage of a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4x4 hardware.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech


Tata has made no adjustments to the engine line-up with the familiar 2.0-litre diesel carried forward from the outgoing Harrier. The same Fiat-sourced unit is also featured in the Hector and the Jeep Compass where it offers identical output. The XUV700 gets the most powerful diesel engine here, developing 14 bhp more and up to 100 Nm of additional torque. The Compass does get the advantage of a proper 4x4 system though the XUV too offers all-wheel drive on top variants. A 6-speed manual is par for the course – the Seltos gets a clutch-pedal-less iMT gearbox – though the Jeep has the advantage of a 9-speed unit when it comes to the automatic gearboxes.

Hector is longer than the Harrier and sits on a longer wheelbase though uses the same engine.

 

The Seltos, Creta, XUV700, Compass and Hector all come with petrol engine options though we did not consider the same in this comparison as the Harrier is diesel only.

 

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?
 

Both the Hector and XUV700 get the option of three-row seating, which also sees them compete with the likes of the Tata Safari.

# Tata Harrier# Mahindra XUV700# Kia Seltos
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

