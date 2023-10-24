2024 Tata Harrier Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Tata recently launched the facelifted Harrier in India with prices starting from Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). As with the outgoing model, Tata has retained the tried and tested 2.0-litre diesel engine and manual and automatic gearbox options though the SUV gets a notable cosmetic overhaul and new features. So how does it compare to rivals on paper? We take a look.

Also read: Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh And Rs 16.19 Lakh Respectively



The Harrier has received a significant design update and new features though the engine is unchanged.

Dimensions

Tata Harrier MG Hector Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Jeep Compass Mahindra XUV700 Length 4605 mm 4669 mm 4300 mm 4,300 mm 4405 mm 4695 mm Width 1922 mm 1835 mm 1800 mm 1790 mm 1818 mm 1890 mm Height 1718 mm 1760 mm 1645 mm 1635 mm 1640 mm 1755 mm Wheelbase 2741 mm 2750 mm 2610 mm 2610 mm 2636 mm 2750 mm

Also read: Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Secure Five Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests



In terms of size, the Hector, XUV700 and Harrier are by far the largest here followed by the Compass. The Seltos and Creta are the smallest SUVs here though they do sit half a segment below the Tata and MG. The XUV700 is the longest SUV here, although, it shares its wheelbase with the Hector. Both SUVs are longer and taller than the Harrier though the latter is the widest here. The Seltos and Creta have the smallest wheelbase though the former is marginally wider and taller than its Korean sibling.

XUV700 is the longest SUV here and the most powerful; Harrier is the widest of the lot.

Engine and Gearboxes

Tata Harrier MG Hector Kia Seltos Hyundai Creta Jeep Compass Mahindra XUV700 Engine 2.0-litre, 4-cyls, diesel 2.0-litre, 4-cyls, diesel 1.5-litre, 4-cyls, diesel 1.5-litre, 4-cyls, diesel 2.0-litre, 4-cyls, diesel 2.2-litre, 4-cyls, diesel Power 168 bhp 168 bhp 115 bhp 115 bhp 168 bhp 182 bhp Torque 350 Nm 350 Nm 250 Nm 250 Nm 350 Nm 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT) Gearbox 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT/ AT 6-speed MT/AT 6-speed MT/ 9-speed AT 6-speed MT/AT

Compass uses the same engine as the Harrier though it gets the advantage of a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4x4 hardware.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift Review: More Style, More Features, More Tech



Tata has made no adjustments to the engine line-up with the familiar 2.0-litre diesel carried forward from the outgoing Harrier. The same Fiat-sourced unit is also featured in the Hector and the Jeep Compass where it offers identical output. The XUV700 gets the most powerful diesel engine here, developing 14 bhp more and up to 100 Nm of additional torque. The Compass does get the advantage of a proper 4x4 system though the XUV too offers all-wheel drive on top variants. A 6-speed manual is par for the course – the Seltos gets a clutch-pedal-less iMT gearbox – though the Jeep has the advantage of a 9-speed unit when it comes to the automatic gearboxes.

Hector is longer than the Harrier and sits on a longer wheelbase though uses the same engine.

The Seltos, Creta, XUV700, Compass and Hector all come with petrol engine options though we did not consider the same in this comparison as the Harrier is diesel only.

Also Read: Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?



Both the Hector and XUV700 get the option of three-row seating, which also sees them compete with the likes of the Tata Safari.