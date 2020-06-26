New Cars and Bikes in India

Amazon To Buy Self-Driving Start-Up Zoox For Over $1 Billion: Report

Amazon has stepped up its investment in the car sector, participating in a $530 million funding round early last year in self-driving car startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
A majority of Zoox investors are getting their money back, with some making a positive return

Amazon.com Inc has agreed to pay over $1 billion to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, the Information reported on Thursday, citing sources, in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology.

The report did not mention the exact purchase price and added Amazon is unlikely to disclose it when the deal is announced, likely to be on Friday.

A majority of Zoox investors are getting their money back, with some making a positive return, the report added. Lux Capital, DFJ and Atlassian co-founder Michael Cannon-Brooks are some of the investors.

Amazon and Zoox did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the companies were in advanced talks and the deal could value Zoox at less than the $3.2 billion it achieved in a funding round in 2018.

Amazon has stepped up its investment in the car sector, participating in a $530 million funding round early last year in self-driving car startup Aurora Innovation Inc.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Imminent; Test Rides To Begin Soon
Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Imminent; Test Rides To Begin Soon
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
FAME II Scheme's Validity Extended Till September 2020
FAME II Scheme's Validity Extended Till September 2020
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities