  • Home
  • News
  • Anand Mahindra Conferred With 2020 Padma Bhushan Award, India's Third Highest Civilian Honour

Anand Mahindra Conferred With 2020 Padma Bhushan Award, India's Third Highest Civilian Honour

The Government of India conferred Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, with the Padma Bhushan award at a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
08-Nov-21 07:44 PM IST
Anand Mahindra Conferred With 2020 Padma Bhushan Award, India's Third Highest Civilian Honour banner
Highlights
  • Anand Mahindra was awarded for his work in the field of Trade & Industry
  • The Padma Bhushan is India's third highest civilian honour
  • Mahindra has also been championing sustainability on a global scale

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group has been conferred the 2020 Padma Bhushan award, India's third-highest civilian honour, in the field of Trade and Industry. The Government of India conferred Mahindra with the honour at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today. Mahindra remains one of the most influential voices in the Indian commerce industry and the group has worked tremendously towards changing the landscape of the Indian trade sector on a global scale.

In a statement, Mahindra & Mahindra wrote, "This is a recognition of our Rise philosophy - doing well and doing good at the same time. Mr Anand Mahindra has over the years has shown exemplary business acumen and nurtured the growth of the Mahindra Group with the highest standards of corporate governance. The Group has expanded through diversification and acquisitions on a global stage while continuing to strengthen the foundations of its core businesses. Most importantly, he has upheld the spirit of the Mahindra Group, which has always believed firmly in giving back to the community and ensuring inclusive growth."

Furthermore, Anand Mahindra has represented India on a global scale by championing sustainability and the climate cause said the company. He also remains an inspiration to the global business community, employees, partners and other stakeholders. The growth of Mahindra & Mahindra is intertwined with that of India over the past 25 years as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Anand Mahindra Names His New Scorpio-N ‘Bheem’ After Receiving 77% Votes On Twitter
Anand Mahindra Names His New Scorpio-N ‘Bheem’ After Receiving 77% Votes On Twitter
1 month ago
Old Is Clearly Gold, Says Anand Mahindra As Scorpio Classic Receives Highest Incremental Bookings In September
Old Is Clearly Gold, Says Anand Mahindra As Scorpio Classic Receives Highest Incremental Bookings In September
1 month ago
Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why
Marriage Hall Leaves Anand Mahindra Impressed, Here’s Why
2 months ago
We All Owe It To Our Families," Anand Mahindra Tweets About Wearing Seatbelts In The Rear Seat After Cyrus Mistry's Death
We All Owe It To Our Families," Anand Mahindra Tweets About Wearing Seatbelts In The Rear Seat After Cyrus Mistry's Death
2 months ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Mahindra Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Which upcoming EV do you consider to be a disruptor?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta