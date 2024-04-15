Aprilia 660 Launch: What To Expect

Aprilia India is all set to launch its 660 range in India on April 16, 2024. The three models which will are expected to be launched in India are the Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia Tuono 660 and the Aprilia Tuareg 660. Each of the three 660 cc models promise a unique personality and riding experience. The Tuareg 660 is the ADV model, and the RS 660 is the mid-size full-faired sportbike, while the Tuono 660 is the sport naked. Both the RS 660 and the Tuono 660 have been on sale in India, so it remains to be seen what new is announced at the launch, or if there will be any revision in prices for these two models.

The Aprilia Turaeg 660 is a mid-size adventure bike which, on paper, seems to offer it all, good performance, capability and true off-road chops.

As for the third, the Tuareg 660, Aprilia India will likely have a lot of expectations from the Tuareg 660 from the Indian market as well, considering it has had positive reviews in overseas markets. Considering it’s a CBU full import, the high asking prices could make the Indian consumer stay away from the Tuareg. But also of relevance, will be the two sport models, the RS 660 and Tuono 660, which will make a comeback, likely with new prices. Here’s what you can expect from the Aprilia 660 launch.

Aprilia Tuareg 660

The Tuareg 660 is based on the same 659 cc, parallel-twin engine as the other 660 models.

The most anticipated model to be launched will be the Aprilia Tuareg 660 mid-size adventure bike. The Tuareg 660 has already been listed on Aprilia India’s website and will be offered in a choice of three colour options: Atreides Black, Canyon Sand and Evocative Dakar Podium. For adventure bike lovers, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 seems to offer everything that you’d need, proper ADV looks, long-travel suspension, high ground clearance, and a dry weight of 187 kg, which makes it not very heavy for some off-road work.

240 mm of suspension travel, 240 mm of ground clearance and 187 kg dry weight promises good off-road capability.

With nearly 80 bhp and 70 Nm of torque, the 659 cc, parallel-twin engine is in an approachable and respectable ballpark when it comes to specs. And the fact that it comes with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel size combination, with spoked wheels shod with tubeless tyres, the Tuareg 660 seems to have everything going for it. The only downside could be the rather eye watering prices, which are listed on the Aprilia India website as ranging between Rs. 18.85 lakh and Rs. 19.16 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Aprilia RS 660 & Tuono 660

Based on its drop-dead gorgeous looks alone, the Aprilia RS 660 is a promising motorcycle in the mid-size sports segment. Pricing will be crucial for its success.

The Aprilia RS 660 and Aprilia Tuono 660 are the sporty models based on the same platform. While the RS 660 is the full-faired sportbike, the Tuono 660 is the naked street model based on the same platform. Both bikes feature five riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and cruise control features. The big question is, will Aprilia India revise prices to make these two mid-size motorcycles more affordable? The RS 660 was earlier offered at a staggering Rs. 13.39 lakh (Ex-showroom), which is rather steep for a model which has some tough competition.

The Tuono 660 will also have its task cut out if pricing isn't attractive for the Indian market.

The same is the case with the Tuono 660, which was earlier priced at Rs. 13.09 lakh (Ex-showroom), while direct rivals like the Trident 660 are priced much lower, while more powerful and better-specced nakeds like the Triumph Street Triple 765 and Ducati Monster are in the same ballpark of pricing and offer better value. More will be revealed on April 16, 2024. Look out for our first look videos, and all the latest from Aprilia India, on the evening of April 16, 2024.