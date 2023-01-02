Auto Sales December 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India Posts 25 Per Cent Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India registered total sales of 63,912 units in December 2022, of which 40,905 units were sold in the domestic market and 23,007 units were exported. Suzuki reports that the company made its highest ever exports last month.

Commenting on the sales performance, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “In December 2022, we recorded an overall sale of 63,912 units, which translated to a tremendous year-on-year monthly growth of 25 % as compared to the same month last year. We are also pleased to inform you that in December 2022, the company exported 23,007 units from India. This is the highest ever monthly export sales reported by the company till date.”

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the new Burgman Street EX in India earlier in December 2022. It is priced at Rs. 1,12,300 (ex-showroom) and it gets a bunch of new features over the current model on sale. The Burgman Street EX gets a 12-inch wheel, instead of the 10-inch wheel on the current model and a wider tyre, which is 100/80-12. The scooter also gets an updated Suzuki Eco Performance Alpha engine auto start stop (EASS) and a silent starter system, which is said to offer better efficiency and acceleration. The start-stop system also helps in reducing emissions and increasing efficiency.