Auto Sales February 2023: Hyundai Registers 8.8 Per Cent Growth In Cumulative Sales

Hyundai Motors India registered cumulative sales of 57,851 units in February 2023. Compared to 53,159 units sold during the same month last year the company witnessed a growth of 8.8 per cent. Hyundai, which has been the largest car exporter since inception, registered domestic sales of 47,001 units with a growth of 6.7 per cent, while exports grew by 19 per cent at 10,850 units.

HMIL Sales February-23 February-22 Growth Domestic 47,001 44,050 6.7% Exports 10,850 9,109 19.1% Cumulative 57,851 53,159 8.8%

Exports of Hyundai India grew by 19.1 per cent

Commenting on the February 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The newly launched Hyundai IONIQ 5, TUCSON, Grand i10 NIOS and AURA continue to create excitement in the Indian market space and receive tremendous customer response. Moreover, Hyundai CRETA building on its strong legacy has set a benchmark registering sales of 8.3 lakh units since inception. The overall sales numbers are showing a positive trend across segments and we are delighted to witness the trust of our beloved customers for Hyundai cars in India.”

Recently, Hyundai India also updated its SUV line up – Venue, Creta, Alcazar – to comply with the upcoming RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms. The BS6 Step 2 emission regulations require manufacturer to show real-world vehicle emission figures, as a result of which the company also launched a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine for the Creta. Hyundai for now has also stopped production of its diesel vehicle for the very reason. The updated vehicles now also E20 compliant, which means they can run on fuel with 20 per cent ethanol blend.