  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales February 2023: Hyundai Registers 8.8 Per Cent Growth In Cumulative Sales

Auto Sales February 2023: Hyundai Registers 8.8 Per Cent Growth In Cumulative Sales

Total sales of Hyundai India in February 2023 amounted to 57,851 units as opposed to 53,159 units sold during the same month last year
authorBy carandbike Team
01-Mar-23 05:58 PM IST
Auto Sales February 2023: Hyundai Registers 8.8 Per Cent Growth In Cumulative Sales
Highlights
  • Hyundai sees a growth of 8.8 per cent in cumulative sales in February 2023
  • Domestic sales stood at 44,050 units, registering growth of 6.7 per cent.
  • Export saw a growth of 19.1 per cent.

Hyundai Motors India registered cumulative sales of 57,851 units in February 2023. Compared to 53,159 units sold during the same month last year the company witnessed a growth of 8.8 per cent. Hyundai, which has been the largest car exporter since inception, registered domestic sales of 47,001 units with a growth of 6.7 per cent, while exports grew by 19 per cent at 10,850 units.

HMIL Sales

February-23

February-22

Growth

Domestic 

47,001

44,050 

6.7%

Exports 

10,850

9,109 

19.1%

Cumulative 

57,851

53,159

8.8% 

Exports of Hyundai India grew by 19.1 per cent

Commenting on the February 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The newly launched Hyundai IONIQ 5, TUCSON, Grand i10 NIOS and AURA continue to create excitement in the Indian market space and receive tremendous customer response. Moreover, Hyundai CRETA building on its strong legacy has set a benchmark registering sales of 8.3 lakh units since inception. The overall sales numbers are showing a positive trend across segments and we are delighted to witness the trust of our beloved customers for Hyundai cars in India.”

Recently, Hyundai India also updated its SUV line up – Venue, Creta, Alcazar – to comply with the upcoming RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms. The BS6 Step 2 emission regulations require manufacturer to show real-world vehicle emission figures, as a result of which the company also launched a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine for the Creta. Hyundai for now has also stopped production of its diesel vehicle for the very reason. The updated vehicles now also E20 compliant, which means they can run on fuel with 20 per cent ethanol blend. 

 

 

 

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.95 Lakh
Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.95 Lakh
2 months ago
CES 2023: Hyundai Shows-Off Ioniq 5 Robotaxi Ahead Of CES Debut
CES 2023: Hyundai Shows-Off Ioniq 5 Robotaxi Ahead Of CES Debut
2 months ago
Hyundai Motor India Announces Elevation Of Senior Management
Hyundai Motor India Announces Elevation Of Senior Management
2 months ago
Auto Sales December 2022: Hyundai Registers 18.2% Growth
Auto Sales December 2022: Hyundai Registers 18.2% Growth
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Sigma Petrol BS IV
  • 40,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
5.95 LakhEMI starts @ ₹13,326
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2018 Isuzu MU-X 4X2
Great Deal
2018 Isuzu
MU-X 4X2
  • 42,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
17.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2017 Honda City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
2017 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol BS IV
  • 86,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
8.75 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Hyundai Cars

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line