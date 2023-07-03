Auto Sales June 2023: TVS Registers 3 Per Cent Growth In Sales

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company, has registered a 3 per cent growth overall for the month of June. Compared to 308,501 units in June 2022, the brand managed to sell 316,411 units in June 2023. Moreover, the company witnessed a 4 per cent growth in two-wheeler sales for the same period, with 304,401 units of total two-wheelers sold in June 2023. Comparatively, the brand saw a year-on-year increase of 10,686 units sold in the same period.

Here is a segment-wise breakdown of sales. TVS managed to sell 148,208 motorcycles in June 2023, corresponding to 146,075 units in June 2022, marking a 2 per cent growth. On the other hand, scooters registered a positive growth of 11 per cent with numbers increasing from 109,878 units in June 2022 to 121,364 units in the corresponding month this year. The brand’s three-wheelers registered sales of 12,010 units in June 2023, marking a 20 per cent growth as compared to the same month last year.

With the TVS iQube being the only EV offering, the e-scooter registered sales of 14,462 units in June 2023 as compared to sales of 4,667 units corresponding month last year. As as result, reporting a substantial year-on-year growth of 102 per cent. However, the company also witnessed a drop in EV two-wheeler sales due to price adjustments caused by the reduction in FAME II subsidies.

The company’s cumulative exports registered sales of 79,144 units in June 2023, compared to 114,449 units in June 2022. In the first quarter of this year, sales of two-wheelers increased by 7 per cent, reaching 9.18 lakh units from 8.6 lakh units in the same month last year.