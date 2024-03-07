Bajaj Auto Files Trademarks For ‘Glider’, ‘Marathon’, ‘Trekker’ & ‘Freedom’ Names

Bajaj Auto has an exciting 2024 planned for two-wheeler enthusiasts. In the next couple of months, the company will be launching its 400 cc Pulsar, which will be the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar yet and then the brand is also gearing up to launch the first ever CNG-powered motorcycle. Along with these models, Bajaj Auto is looking to update existing models and add fresh variants in the existing model line-up.

While the Pulsar 400 is likely to be called well, that, the CNG-powered motorcycle could be named the ‘Marathon’, owing to its commuter-friendly nature and the capacity to go long distances without fuelling up and being easy on the pocket. Marathon does seem to be an apt name. The trademark status shows ‘Accepted & Advertised’, which means chances of the company using Marathon for its product are high.

The other names that Bajaj has trademarked are ‘Glider’ and ‘Freedom’. One can expect these motorcycles to be mile-munching machines, maybe cruisers, that could replace the current ‘Avenger’ series or add to the line-up.

Expect these motorcycles to get the 250 cc engine from the current Pulsar 250 series. The other interesting thing to note is the fact that the ‘Freedom’ trademark is in the process of being examined by the Controller General of Patent Design and Trademarks.

Lastly, the Bajaj ‘Trekker’, it could be a name for an adventure bike, based on one of the current 250 cc or 400 cc engines in the Bajaj line-up. Apart from the earlier models - Bajaj AS 150 and the AS 200, the company has never had an adventure or an adventure touring motorcycle in its line-up since. Plus, the adventure bike segment as a whole, it has been doing rather well in India. So, it would be prudent on Bajaj’s part to have a model in this segment.