Bentley, Ducati Unveils Special Edition Diavel

Volkswagen Group’s Ducati and Bentley have jointly unveiled a new, limited-edition motorcycle, the Ducati Diavel for Bentley, set to be showcased at a ‘fuorisalone’ event at Art Basel in Miami.

Based on the Diavel V4 platform, Ducati has integrated elements from Bentley’s Batur model, of which only a limited run of 18 vehicles will be crafted by Bentley. The Diavel for Bentley series will comprise 500 units, with an additional 50 units "Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner" bikes reserved exclusively for Bentley customers.

Collaborating closely with Bentley designers, Ducati's Centro Stile draws inspiration from the Batur’s profile and adopts Bentley’s Scarab Green metallic shade from the Mulliner palette.

Several components of the Diavel V4 have been reimagined, echoing distinctive features of the Batur. Notably, forged rims resembling the car's units, Dark Titanium Satin paint, and carbon fibre bodywork components, among others, evoke Batur’s design essence.

The rider’s seat features black Alcantara with precision detailing revealing red fabric akin to Batur seats, complemented by the Bentley logo embroidered on the rear pad. Further enhancements include a redesigned dual outlet exhaust.

Apart from the 500 Diavel for Bentley units as we mentioned before the Ducati offers an exclusive series of 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliner bikes, allowing Mulliner customers to personalise their bikes with various colour options and exclusive palettes in collaboration with Centro Stile Ducati designers.

In terms of cycle parts, The motorcycle is suspended by a USD fork up front and a monoshock at the rear, both fully adjustable. Braking duties are handled by a 330 mm twin-disc setup up front and a 265 mm single-disc setup at the rear. The bike comes equipped with 17-inch front and rear wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

Powering the Diavel for Bentley is the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, delivering 165 bhp and 126 nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed quick-shift gearbox.

Each Diavel for Bentley is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, a passenger seat, and a motorcycle cover, while the bike's production number and model name are displayed on a plate in the carbon fibre cover. The dashboard features turn-by-turn navigation, and the LED matrix rear light cluster has distinctive animations.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL