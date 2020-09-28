New Cars and Bikes in India
Bid For Mahindra Thar #1 Reaches ₹ 90 Lakh In Just Four Days

The company started registrations on the carandbike platform and bids started pouring in on September 24. While the bids started at Rs. 25 lakh, in just four days, that bid has reached Rs. 90 lakh mark.

The winning bidder will have five variants and six colour options to choose from.

Highlights

  • It took just four days for the Thar #1 bid to reach Rs. 90 lakh mark
  • The bidding process for Mahindra Thar #1 started at Rs. 25 lakh
  • Mahindra received over 5,100 registrations for the Thar #1 auction

We had earlier told you that the first new-gen Thar #1 was put up for auction to raise funds for select charitable organizations supporting COVID-19 relief work. The company started registrations on the carandbike platform and bids started pouring in on September 24. While the bids started at ₹ 25 lakh, in just four over days, that bid has crossed the ₹ 1 crore mark.

The current bid which touches the ₹ 90 lakh mark is made by Tom Mannapurathu Joesph from Ernakumal, Kerala and there's still more time for the bidding to close. The bids for the Thar #1 will continue till September 29, 2020 and there are still bids that are pouring in. The winner of course will be announced on October 2, which is also the day on which, prices for the Thar will be announced in the country.

mj9bl1fg

The bidding for the Thar #1 started from September 24, 2020 

The one lucky person with the highest bid will get a chance to not only own the Thar #1 but also contribute towards a noble cause related to COVID-19 relief work. This one of its kind All-New Thar will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other distinguishing features on this Thar #1 will include customised badging on the vehicle which will flaunt the owner's initials, carry serial number '1' on the decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

ajqi3o4g

The one lucky person with the highest bid will get a chance to not only own the Thar #1

Mahindra, till date, has received more than 5,100 registrations with the bids pouring in from 33 different cities. The interest has been overwhelming no doubt,, but we wait to see who gets to own the Thar #1.

