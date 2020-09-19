Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the first new-gen Thar #1 will be up for auction later this month to raise funds for select charitable organizations supporting COVID-19 relief work. The company will carry on with the registration for the auction online and the biding will start from September 24 going up to September 27, 2020

The one lucky person with the highest bid will get a chance to not only own the Thar #1 but also contribute towards a noble cause related to COVID-19 relief work. This one of its kind All-New Thar will come emblazoned with the Thar #1 badge, distinguishing the owner as the very first one. Other distinguishing features on this Thar #1 will include customised badging on the vehicle which will flaunt the owner's initials, carry serial number ‘1' on the decorative plate on the dashboard and leatherette seats.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Old vs New Review

The Thar #1 will include customised badging on the vehicle

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd. said "As we approach the start of booking for the All-New Thar on 2nd October, we expect a lot of interest and excitement to get the first one booked. The first All-New Thar #1, a coveted piece, will hence be auctioned to the highest bidder with the proceeds going to a COVID-19 related charitable cause. Mahindra will donate an amount equal to the proceeds from the auction to the same charity. There's no doubt that the best way to own the first Thar is to donate to a COVID charity by bidding online.”

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Review

The bidding for the Thar #1 starts from September 24, 2020

Registrations, conducted online, will be open to everyone and the prospective bidders will be required to put down a refundable caution deposit. The entire bidding will be conducted by Ernst & Young. The winning bidder will have five variants and six colour options to choose from. Mahindra will match the amount raised at the auction and the entire proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization supporting COVID-19 relief. The winning bidder can also decide on his choice of the charitable organization from three options. These charitable organizations/funds are: Naandi Foundation, which is working to create sustainable livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors in a post COVID-19 world through upskilling, Swades Foundation, which is building rural life and livelihoods as part of its COVID-19 relief & recovery programme and PM Cares Fund.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.