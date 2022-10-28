  • Home
  • News
  • BMW Makes 1,000 Deliveries Of G 310 RR In 100 Days Since Launch

BMW Makes 1,000 Deliveries Of G 310 RR In 100 Days Since Launch

BMW Motorrad India has delivered 1,000 units of the BMW G 310 RR supersport motorcycle in just 100 days since it was launched on July 15, 2022. The company received over 2,200 bookings for the motorcycle during the festive period.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
28-Oct-22 09:54 AM IST
BMW Makes 1,000 Deliveries Of G 310 RR In 100 Days Since Launch banner
Highlights
  • BMW delivers 1,000 units of the G 310 RR in India
  • The G 310 RR gets the same engine as the G 310 R and the G 310 GS
  • BMW received over 2,200 bookings for the G 310 RR during the festive period

BMW Motorrad reported that it delivered over 1,000 units of the G 310 RR in 100 days since its launch on July 15, 2022. The company also received over 2,200 bookings for the motorcycle during the festive season so far and says that the delivery for these bookings will begin soon. 

Also Read: BMW G 310 RR Review

Commenting on the model’s success in such a short period, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As the third member of the BMW G 310 family, the first-ever BMW G 310 RR has achieved a stunning level of success in its segment. The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class, a sure shot winner just like its siblings. BMW Motorrad astonishing performance in India is a testament that we understand the pulse of motorcycle enthusiasts. We answer every requirement with purpose-built, unparalleled products that have gained the affection and trust of the motorcycling community. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging.” 

Also Read: BMW Receives 1,000 Bookings For G 310 RR

The motorcycle gets a familiar 313 cc, single-cylinder engine which powers the G 310 GS, G 310 R, and the Apache RR 310. The motor puts out 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. It is also equipped with ride modes and dual-channel ABS among others. The G 310 RR is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh for the standard variant, while the top-spec Style variant is priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 RR have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally manufactured by TVS Motor Company in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Related Articles
BMW Motorrad Bags 1000 Bookings For The G 310 RR
BMW Motorrad Bags 1000 Bookings For The G 310 RR
3 months ago
BMW G 310 RR To Be Exported To China From India
BMW G 310 RR To Be Exported To China From India
3 months ago
BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: What is Different
BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310: What is Different
3 months ago
BMW G 310 RR Vs TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Spec Comparison
BMW G 310 RR Vs TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Spec Comparison
3 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

BMW Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?