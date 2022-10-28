BMW Makes 1,000 Deliveries Of G 310 RR In 100 Days Since Launch

BMW Motorrad reported that it delivered over 1,000 units of the G 310 RR in 100 days since its launch on July 15, 2022. The company also received over 2,200 bookings for the motorcycle during the festive season so far and says that the delivery for these bookings will begin soon.

Commenting on the model’s success in such a short period, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As the third member of the BMW G 310 family, the first-ever BMW G 310 RR has achieved a stunning level of success in its segment. The BMW G 310 RR is the sportiest and most desirable sports bike in the sub-500 class, a sure shot winner just like its siblings. BMW Motorrad astonishing performance in India is a testament that we understand the pulse of motorcycle enthusiasts. We answer every requirement with purpose-built, unparalleled products that have gained the affection and trust of the motorcycling community. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging.”

The motorcycle gets a familiar 313 cc, single-cylinder engine which powers the G 310 GS, G 310 R, and the Apache RR 310. The motor puts out 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. It is also equipped with ride modes and dual-channel ABS among others. The G 310 RR is priced at Rs. 2.85 lakh for the standard variant, while the top-spec Style variant is priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 RR have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally manufactured by TVS Motor Company in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.