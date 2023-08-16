Login

BMW-TVS' 310 cc Motorcycles Cross 1.4 lakh Units Sales Milestone; Marks 10 Years Of Partnership

This collaboration has yielded four products on the 310 cc platform - BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, G 310 RR, and the TVS Apache RR 310.
By Jafar Rizvi

3 mins read

16-Aug-23 02:37 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The collaboration was to develop 310 cc motorcycles for India and global markets
  • TVS and BMW Motorrad entered into a long-term partnership in April 2023
  • The partnership has sold over 1,40,000 units since then

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad are celebrating their 10-year partnership in India this year. This partnership which started in 2013, led to the creation of the 310 cc platform, which has spawned four motorcycles so far (3 from BMW and 1 from TVS). In fact, the collective sales of these motorcycles have crossed the 1.4 lakh units milestone. In addition to India, the BMW-TVS motorcycles are also sold in the EU, USA, Latin America, Japan, and China. 

In April 2013, TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad entered into a long-term partnership to create sub-500 cc motorcycles for the worldwide market. This collaboration has yielded four products on the 310 cc platform - the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, G 310 RR, and TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle - the Apache RR 310.

 

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Updates Its 310 Range In India

 

Speaking on this milestone achievement, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are delighted to be celebrating this historic milestone in our partnership journey with BMW Motorrad. We have together achieved pinnacles of success with the genesis of iconic brands including the TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G310 RR, BMW G 310 R, and BMW 310 GS that are today available across 100+ markets. And now, with the extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, we are also in discussions to expand our manufacturing network beyond India to cater to our future growth under this partnership, which includes the recently unveiled BMW CE 02."

 

Also Read: TVS Raider Super Squad Editions Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,919

 

The success of this collaboration led to an expansion of the partnership in December 2021, focusing on developing new platforms and future technologies, including electric vehicles. 

The scope of the partnership also involves TVS designing and developing future BMW Motorrad products, while delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialisation. Right now, TVS Motor’s Hosur manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu produces around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad's global volumes. 

Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, "This 10th anniversary is an impressive proof of the success and strength of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. What began 10 years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500 cc segment. Since their launch, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models have continued to enjoy unrivalled popularity and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad's worldwide success.

Looking ahead, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is the next anticipated result of this partnership, with its launch scheduled for September 6, 2023. Expected to be a naked street model based on the TVS Apache RR 310, the RTR 310 will compete with motorcycles like the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and Honda CB300R. More details on the upcoming RTR 310 for India will unfold as we get closer to its launch date.

# TVS Motor Company# BMW Motorrad# TVS BMW Bikes# TVS BMW 300cc Bike# TVS Apache RR 310# Apache RTR 310# BMW GS Bikes# BMW G 310 RR# BMW G 310 R# BMW Bikes

