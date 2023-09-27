BMW Issues Stop-Sale Order For All Petrol-Powered Motorcycles in North America

BMW Motorrad has voluntarily issued a stop-sale order for all its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) motorcycles in North America. The decision stems from a quality issue related to a specific material used in the evaporative system of these motorcycles. The issue is likely connected to emission equipment, and thus the recall doesn’t affect BMW’s electric models. Also, this measure is not linked to any safety concerns, and existing owners can continue riding their vehicles without hesitation.

In a statement released by BMW, the company clarified that the stop-sale order specifically pertains to the material used in a component of the motorcycle evaporative system. The concern arose from a recent quality analysis, prompting BMW to conduct a thorough evaluation of the material and its adherence to specifications.

The stop-sale order affects BMW Motorrad models sold in the United States of America and Canada. BMW has issued the order following an internal investigation. Neither the Department of Transportation (DOT) nor the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have issued any bulletins pertaining to this issue.