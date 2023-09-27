Login

BMW Issues Stop-Sale Order For All Petrol-Powered Motorcycles in North America

BMW Motorrad voluntarily halts the sale of petrol-powered motorcycles in North America over an issue involving emission equipment. The stop-sale order is not safety-related, and it also does not affect electric models.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

27-Sep-23 01:33 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW Motorrad voluntarily stopped selling gas-powered motorcycles in North America due to a material-related quality issue.
  • The stop-sale is unrelated to safety concerns, and existing owners are encouraged to continue using their motorcycles.
  • BMW's electric CE 04 model remains unaffected by voluntary stop-sale.

BMW Motorrad has voluntarily issued a stop-sale order for all its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) motorcycles in North America. The decision stems from a quality issue related to a specific material used in the evaporative system of these motorcycles. The issue is likely connected to emission equipment, and thus the recall doesn’t affect BMW’s electric models. Also, this measure is not linked to any safety concerns, and existing owners can continue riding their vehicles without hesitation. 

 

Also Read: New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range

In a statement released by BMW, the company clarified that the stop-sale order specifically pertains to the material used in a component of the motorcycle evaporative system. The concern arose from a recent quality analysis, prompting BMW to conduct a thorough evaluation of the material and its adherence to specifications. 

 

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month

 

The stop-sale order affects BMW Motorrad models sold in the United States of America and Canada. BMW has issued the order following an internal investigation. Neither the Department of Transportation (DOT) nor the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have issued any bulletins pertaining to this issue.

# BMW# BMW Motorrad# Petrol# bike

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular BMW Models

BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS

₹ 2.9 Lakh

BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR

₹ 20.3 - 24.55 Lakh

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R

₹ 2.85 Lakh

BMW 850 GS
BMW 850 GS

₹ 12.5 - 13.25 Lakh

BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 20.55 Lakh

BMW G 310 RR
BMW G 310 RR

₹ 2.85 - 2.99 Lakh

BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR

₹ 21.3 Lakh

BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T

₹ 19 - 24 Lakh

BMW R 18
BMW R 18

₹ 19.9 - 24 Lakh

BMW F900R
BMW F900R

₹ 10.8 Lakh

BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT

₹ 23.95 Lakh

BMW C 400 GT
BMW C 400 GT

₹ 9.95 - 10.15 Lakh

BMW F900XR
BMW F900XR

₹ 12.3 Lakh

BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B

₹ 29.9 Lakh

BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R

₹ 17.9 - 22.5 Lakh

BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL

₹ 32 Lakh

BMW M 1000 RR
BMW M 1000 RR

₹ 49 - 55 Lakh

BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler

₹ 16.75 Lakh

BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R

₹ 16.25 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
Nissan Announces Transition to 100 Per Cent EV Line-up In Europe By 2030
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12588 second ago

Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).

All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-8355 second ago

The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.

Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
Royal Enfield Scram 650 Spotted On Test; Reveals New Details
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5787 second ago

Near production-ready 650 cc Royal Enfield scrambler spotted on test which sports an instrument console similar to the one expected on the upcoming Himalayan 450.

MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
MotoGP's 2024 Provisional Calendar Revealed; Indian GP To Make A Return
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6098 second ago

The return of the Indian Grand Prix promises to be a highlight of the MotoGP season and is scheduled to take place on September 22nd, 2024

Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
Royal Enfield Bobber 350 Spied Testing Again with Pillion Seat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1948 second ago

The new Bobber 350 will share much of its design and cycle parts with the Classic 350

De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
De Vries Returns To Formula E With Mahindra Racing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3303 second ago

After an unsuccessful stint in Formula 1, Dutch driver Nyck De Vries will return to the grounds where he became World Champion only a few years ago.

Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
Maserati MSG Racing Signs Jehan Daruvala For 2024 Formula E Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4235 second ago

Despite being a test and reserve driver for Mahindra Racing last year, the Indian racing sensation will make his full race debut for the iconic Italian marque next year.

Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2622 second ago

While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output

Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
Skoda Plots Sub-Rs 20 Lakh Electric Car For India
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Expected to take the shape of an SUV, Skoda’s most affordable EV for India is set to follow the introduction of the all-electric Enyaq.

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
More Powerful Hero XPulse 210 Spied On Test; Gets Karizma XMR’s mill
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR

New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.

Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
Honda Activa Limited Edition Launched At Rs 80,734
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration

Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Launched At Rs 1.17 Lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Launched alongside the P150 and the Pulsar 150, the new N150 is available in three colour options

Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
Honda SP125 Sports Edition Launched, Priced At Rs. 90,567
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW Issues Stop-Sale Order For All Petrol-Powered Motorcycles in North America
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved