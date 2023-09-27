BMW Issues Stop-Sale Order For All Petrol-Powered Motorcycles in North America
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
27-Sep-23 01:33 PM IST
Highlights
- BMW Motorrad voluntarily stopped selling gas-powered motorcycles in North America due to a material-related quality issue.
- The stop-sale is unrelated to safety concerns, and existing owners are encouraged to continue using their motorcycles.
- BMW's electric CE 04 model remains unaffected by voluntary stop-sale.
BMW Motorrad has voluntarily issued a stop-sale order for all its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) motorcycles in North America. The decision stems from a quality issue related to a specific material used in the evaporative system of these motorcycles. The issue is likely connected to emission equipment, and thus the recall doesn’t affect BMW’s electric models. Also, this measure is not linked to any safety concerns, and existing owners can continue riding their vehicles without hesitation.
Also Read: New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
In a statement released by BMW, the company clarified that the stop-sale order specifically pertains to the material used in a component of the motorcycle evaporative system. The concern arose from a recent quality analysis, prompting BMW to conduct a thorough evaluation of the material and its adherence to specifications.
Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month
The stop-sale order affects BMW Motorrad models sold in the United States of America and Canada. BMW has issued the order following an internal investigation. Neither the Department of Transportation (DOT) nor the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have issued any bulletins pertaining to this issue.
