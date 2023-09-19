BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
19-Sep-23 09:26 AM IST
Highlights
- BMW R 1300 GS to be unveiled on September 28, 2023
- BMW R 1300 GS teased officially
- New flagship ADV to get lots of features & electronic rider aids
BMW Motorrad is all set to take the wraps off its latest ADV, the BMW G 1300 GS. The company teased the arrival of the motorcycle on its social media handles and the bike will be unveiled globally on September 28, 2023. Expect the motorcycle to come to India possibly next year.
Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Debut
The overall design of the motorcycle is very different from the current GS, as the new model will have a front radar located above the symmetrical LED headlight. The motorcycle will get features like adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, blind spot detection, and a new cockpit, motorised windshield and much more.
The BMW R 1300 GS will continue to get a boxer-twin engine, displacing 1,300 cc and the power output is likely to be 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm with peak torque output of 143 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The motorcycle will be built on a completely new chassis, with Aluminium construction and a bolt-on subframe.
Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Revealed In Leaked Photos
The 2024 R 1300 GS will be the first motorcycle to feature SAF Next, a newly evolved electronically controlled chassis system. This technology will allow riders to adjust the seat height on the motorcycle on the fly, thus making it more accessible for shorter riders.
Even though the new GS is expected to be bigger size-wise, it will be lighter than the R 1250 GS by 12 kg at 237 kg. The bike will be offered with a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, with cast alloy and wire-spoke options. Tubeless tyres will be offered as standard.
Also Read: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS Specifications Revealed
Now, before its international debut, pricing for the base variant of the 2024 R 1300 GS surprisingly got leaked on the U.S. official website’s digital payment estimator, before it was taken off. On the website, the base variant of the R 1300 GS was priced at $19,590 (converts to Rs 16.28 lakh), compared to the current generation R 1250 GS priced at $18,690 (converts to Rs 15.53 lakh). In India, BMW retails the standard R 1250 GS at Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, expect the 2024 R 1300 GS to carry a sizable premium over the current sticker price.
Photo Credits: Motorradonline.de
