BMW R 18 And R 18 Transcontinental Recalled In The US For A Faulty Headlamp

BMW Motorrad has issued a voluntary recall for the R 18 and R 18 Transcontinental in the North American markets. The recall affects the motorcycles built between 2021 and 2024, and is said to be around 2,000 units in the US. As per the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), BMW said the problem was with the attachment points for the low beam on the headlamp unit, which could break and cause the headlight reflector to fall out of its intended position.

The faulty headlamp unit could lead to insufficient illumination or cause the oncoming traffic to be partially blinded due to the odd angle of the reflector. Both are dangerous situations from a safety standpoint. The company further said that customers can identify the issue if they hear a rattling noise within the headlight or a vibrating low beam. The company however said, it has. O clear solution to fix the problem and is working on finding a fix soon.

Meanwhile, the affected owners of the BMW R 18 and R 18 Transcontinental will have the headlight unit replaced free of cost. At the moment, it's unclear if the issue affects the R 18s sold in other markets. BMW Motorrad India has not issued a recall yet. The BMW R 18 and R 18 Transcontinental are on sale in the country priced from Rs. 19.89 lakh, going up to Rs. 31.50 lakh for the top-spec Transcontinental. (All prices, ex-showroom, India).



