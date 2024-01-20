Login

BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide in 2023
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 20, 2024

  • The year marked a 3.1 per cent increase over the previous year.
  • Sales of 1,16,012 units were recorded in Europe.
  • 7,177 units of the CE 04 were delivered in 2023.

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide marking a 3.1 per cent increase from the previous year. The key regions which saw higher sales were Europe, Asia, and Latin America.


In Europe, BMW Motorrad sold 1,16,012 motorcycles and scooters which accounted for a 4.7 per cent growth. Germany retained its position as the leading market with 24,176 units sold, closely followed by France, Italy, and Spain. Particularly in Eastern Europe the sales reached up to 6,000 units, marking a 105.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Alongside, there was also a significant contribution from key markets in Asia and Latin America. In China and India the company has achieved their best results to date, recording 15,832 units which is a 2.8 per cent increase and 8,768 units which is a 20.4 per cent increase, respectively. Latin American markets, notably Brazil with a record 14,106 units and Mexico were up by 6.8 per cent.

 

Also ReadBMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
 

BMW Motorrad's boxer models, R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure, maintained their stronghold with sales of around 56,000 units. The newly launched R 1300 GS contributed to the total sales of 60,535 units. The four-cylinder models, led by the S 1000 RR, had sales of 11,442 units. As for the mid-range segment which is represented by the F series with two-cylinder engines and G models with single-cylinder engines, they contributed a total of 62,834 units sold. 

 

Also ReadBMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
 

In the all-electric domain, the CE 04 captured a 70 per cent share of the global market. 7,177 units of the electric scooter were delivered, surpassing the previous year's figures by 44 per cent. The Urban Mobility segment, inclusive of the C 400 GT and C 400 X scooters, achieved a sales volume of 20,460 units, marking a substantial increase of 17.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Markus Flasch, Head of BMW Motorrad: “I would like to thank our customers all over the world for the great trust they have placed in us again in 2023. With a record result in our anniversary year, BMW Motorrad remains the world's number one in the premium motorcycle and scooter segment and once again demonstrates the brand's successful strategic orientation. Our market leadership in numerous segments is based on innovation leadership, our highly attractive product range and our strong brand. Based on these three main success factors, BMW Motorrad is ideally positioned and I am very confident about the year 2024.”


 

# BMW Motorrad# BMW CE 04# BMW GS1300
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

