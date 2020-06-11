TVS Motor Company has silently increased the price of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 by ₹ 2,500. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 103,950. The BS6 model was launched in March 2020 with a price of ₹ 1.01 lakh and that was an increase of ₹ 6,700 over the BS4 model of the same bike. There are no changes in the motorcycle in terms of design and features. The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 177.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which now makes 16.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque coming in at 7,000 rpm. The engine is now fuel-injected as well.

(The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180)

The motorcycle continues to get a single-channel ABS and a part digital-part analogue instrument console. A new feature addition is TVS' Glide Through Technology. The engine offers a constant pull at very rpms, so that the use of clutch is minimised and the motorcycle can move at crawling speeds with zero gear changes and clutch use. This makes going in stop and go traffic much easier.

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 is now heavier by 2 kg, with the kerb weight being 141 kg. The bike also gets a shortened wheelbase and increased ground clearance. The wheelbase now stands at 1,300 mm as opposed to 1,336 mm while the ground clearance increases from 165 mm to 170 mm. The height, width and the length of the motorcycle stays the same.

