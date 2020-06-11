New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 2,500

TVS has silently increased the prices of the BS6 Apache RTR 180 by a quantum of Rs. 2,500. The ex-showroom, Delhi price of the motorcycle is now Rs. 103,950.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 was launched in March 2020

Highlights

  • The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 is priced at Rs. 1.04 lakh (ex-Delhi)
  • There are no changes in the technical specifications or equipment
  • The bike was launched in March 2020

TVS Motor Company has silently increased the price of the BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 by ₹ 2,500. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 103,950. The BS6 model was launched in March 2020 with a price of ₹ 1.01 lakh and that was an increase of ₹ 6,700 over the BS4 model of the same bike. There are no changes in the motorcycle in terms of design and features. The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 177.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which now makes 16.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque coming in at 7,000 rpm. The engine is now fuel-injected as well.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 Launched In India

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.01 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 180

7s9ntrh4

(The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180)

The motorcycle continues to get a single-channel ABS and a part digital-part analogue instrument console. A new feature addition is TVS' Glide Through Technology. The engine offers a constant pull at very rpms, so that the use of clutch is minimised and the motorcycle can move at crawling speeds with zero gear changes and clutch use. This makes going in stop and go traffic much easier.

0 Comments

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 is now heavier by 2 kg, with the kerb weight being 141 kg. The bike also gets a shortened wheelbase and increased ground clearance. The wheelbase now stands at 1,300 mm as opposed to 1,336 mm while the ground clearance increases from 165 mm to 170 mm. The height, width and the length of the motorcycle stays the same.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Apache RTR 180 with Immediate Rivals

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS
Apache RTR 180

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
30%
Planning to buy a bike
26%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
15%
Return To Poll

TVS Apache RTR 180 Alternatives

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.01 - 1.03 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 99,200 *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.03 - 1.06 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 1.03 Lakh *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 98,500 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 89,900 *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program
Coronavirus Pandemic: Honda Cars India Launches Doorstep Assistance Program
2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh
2020 BMW X6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 95 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities