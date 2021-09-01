Car Sales August 2021: Mahindra Records 17 Per Cent Growth In Passenger Vehicle Business

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a sales growth of 17 per cent in its passenger vehicle business selling 15,973 units as compared to 13,651 units sold in the same month a year ago. The company sold 15,786 units of utility vehicles recording an uptick of 18 per cent as compared to 13,407 units sold in August 2020. However, its vans sales went down by 23 per cent at 187 units as compared to 244 units sold a year ago. Even on month-on-month (MoM) basis, it recorded a decline of 24.10 per cent as the company sold 21,046 units (UVs + Cars) last month.

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo has been adding to overall volumes.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M said, "We sold 30,585 vehicles overall and registered a growth of 17 per cent in the Passenger Vehicles segment, over same period last year. Demand across our product portfolio continues to remain strong with Thar, XUV 300 and our recently launched Bolero Neo and our Bolero Pik-up range clocking in impressive booking numbers. Growth momentum in exports continued with sale of 3,180 vehicles, registering an increase of 172 per cent. August has been an exciting month with the reveal of the much-anticipated XUV 700 and the all-new visual identity crafted exclusively for our SUV portfolio. Supply of semiconductors continues to be a global issue for the auto industry and has been a major area of focus for us."

Mahindra is also gearing up to launch the new XUV700.

On year-to-date (YTD) basis, in the April 2021 - August 2021 the automaker has recorded a growth of 119 per cent selling 80,221 units as compared to 36,618 units sold in the same period a year ago.