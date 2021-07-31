Car Sales July 2021: Toyota Registers 143 Per Cent Growth Year-On-Year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported its sales for July 2021 and the company sold 13,105 units. The automaker registered a 143 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to 5386 units sold in July 2020. With respect to month-on-month growth, Toyota's volumes increased by 49 per cent, up from 8801 units sold in June this year. The company said it saw a major surge in sales for the second month in a row as markets start to open up across the country. Retail sales also have also been promising for the manufacturer. The Innova Crysta and the Fortuner continue to remain the front-runners when it comes to volumes for the brand, followed by the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser.

Toyota is working to clear pending orders and expects markets too stabilise in the coming weeks

Commenting on the monthly sales, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "July has been a good month for us as we have witnessed a significant surge in both demand as well as wholesales numbers, the second month in a row. Our pending orders were already very encouraging since June and in July, our retail sales have also been promising thereby drastically bringing down the gap between wholesales and retail figures. The Innova Crysta and the Fortuner deserve a special mention here as both these models have significantly contributed to our total sales, thereby reiterating their segment leadership positioning in their respective segments. Even the Glanza and Urban Cruiser are doing consistently well month on month, especially owing to the need for personal mobility in the post Covid era."

Speaking about market recovery, Sigamani said, "We understand that such a surge in demand cannot be attributed to pent up demand alone, but also to the fact that there is a clear sign of positive momentum in the market. Having said that, some parts of the country are still under restrictions and once these restrictions are curbed, we hope that it will further aid demand as well as sales. The company's aim right now is to cater to pending orders of our customers as well as focus on vaccination of both our employees, their families as well as dealer and supplier staff, so as to be able to minimise the risk of infections in the future."

About 97 per cent of Toyota employees have received the first dose of the vaccine, while the company says it is in the process of completing the second dose. More recently, the automaker announced that it plans increases prices on the Innova Crysta by two per cent due to rise in raw material and input costs. The price hike will be effective from August 1, 2021.