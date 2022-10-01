  • Home
Car Sales September 2022: MG Motor India Records 17.5 Per Cent Sales Growth

This also marks an 11 per cent hike in sales volumes for Q3 2022 over Q2 2022.
01-Oct-22 11:16 AM IST
Highlights
  • MG Motor India has recorded a year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 17.5 per cent,
  • The company sold 3,808 units of the MG Astor, MG Hector, and MG ZS EV.
  • This marks a 11 per cent hike in sales volumes for Q3 2022 over Q2 2022.

MG Motor India has recorded a year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 17.5 per cent in September 2022 selling 3,808 units of the MG Astor, MG Hector, and MG ZS EV while the recently launched MG Gloster has received a strong response ever since its launch last month. To give perspective, the company recorded 3,241 units in the same period the previous year. This also marks an 11 per cent hike in sales volumes for Q3 2022 over Q2 2022. 

Despite the positive trend, the company faces a waiting period of 3 to 6 months for its range due to supply chain constraints. The company, however, remains focused on creating and delivering meaningful customer experiences. The company also raised the semiconductor availability issue as it is limiting the SAIC-backed carmaker to supply the MG Astor MT model for the time being. However, the company is hopeful about soon commencing MG Astor AT variants deliveries. 

Last month, MG Motor India’s sales slid for the second month in a row in August 2022 with the company posting a sales decline of 11.4 per cent year on year. Sales were down to 3,823 units against 4,315 units in the same month last year. Month on month too numbers was down by 4.7 per cent. MG had posted sales of 4,013 units in July 2022. 

