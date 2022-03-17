carandbike Awards 2022: CNB Business Leader of the Year - Shailesh Chandra

Shailesh Chandra, President, Tata Motors Passenger Car Business Unit, received the prestigious CNB Business Leader of the Year award at the 2022 carandbike Awards. Chandra has been at the helm of the passenger vehicle business for the home-grown automaker in a year that has proved to be most challenging. And yet in that year, he has not only overseen a remarkable turnaround in the company's sales and market share but has also kept the momentum going on future product development.

Tata's Shailesh Chandra standing next to the Tata Nexon EV

Shailesh Chandra was the force behind the company's electric plans for India and was also instrumental for the massive push that Tata has made in the EV or electric vehicle space which is why we see two budget-friendly EVs from Tata. But the company has also hived off its EV arm into a subsidiary with a $9.1 bn valuation! His electrification strategy is also important, seeing the potential the products would have in other markets besides India.

Earlier this year, Shailesh Chandra was also one of the five candidates nominated for 2022 World Car Person of the Year. Chandra became the second Indian and also second from Tata Motors to have been selected for this special list. In 2021, Pratap Bose (former head of design at Tata) had also been in the running for the same award.