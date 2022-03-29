  • Home
China EV Maker Nio Says It Has No Plans To Raise Prices In Short Term

Nio said in a statement that raw material prices and chip supply and demand were causing large changes to supply chain costs.
authorBy Carandbike Team
29-Mar-22 07:12 AM IST
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio said on Monday that it had no intentions to raise prices in the short term, but that it would be flexible on its decision making given evolving circumstances.

Nio said in a statement that raw material prices and chip supply and demand were causing large changes to supply chain costs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

