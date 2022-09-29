  • Home
  • News
  • Chip Tech Startup SiFive Launches Products Aimed At Automotive Market

Chip Tech Startup SiFive Launches Products Aimed At Automotive Market

Silicon Valley startup SiFive Inc launched three new products aimed at the automotive market, which is emerging as one of the hottest areas for chip makers with electric and self-driving cars expected to boost the number of chips needed.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Sep-22 12:13 PM IST
Chip Tech Startup SiFive Launches Products Aimed At Automotive Market banner

 Silicon Valley startup SiFive Inc on Tuesday launched three new products aimed at the automotive market, which is emerging as one of the hottest areas for chip makers with electric and self-driving cars expected to boost the number of chips needed.

The new chip designs launched are the E6-A series for digital control applications like steering, S7-A for so-called "safety islands" that act as a failsafe for other critical applications, and X280-A to manage data from image sensors and do machine learning work, including for autonomous driving.

“Where you'll see us going is from these targeted compute chips ... to arrays of processors that will be available over the coming 12 to 24 months,” said SiFive CEO Patrick Little.

Before SiFive, Little helped build Qualcomm’s automotive business, and said both Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp could be great customers and partners for SiFive.

Qualcomm and Nvidia are both betting on automotive as a big business and have launched systems such as Snapdragon Ride and NVIDIA DRIVE that automotive customers can use for applications including autonomous driving.

SiFive does not make chips, but makes the blueprint for chipmakers to use. It uses a RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), a base for building chips that defines what kind of software can run on the chips. Arm Ltd's ARM and Intel's x86 are the dominant ISAs used today for general-purpose processors, or the brains of computers, and are proprietary. RISC-V is an open standard and is gaining traction, especially in China.

SiFive competes with Arm, which is also targeting the automotive market.

Little said some of the strongest demand for its chip technology is coming from customers looking to develop autonomous vehicles.
 

Related Articles
Vedanta, Foxconn JV Pick Gujarat For Setting Up $20 Billion India Semiconductor Foray - Sources
Vedanta, Foxconn JV Pick Gujarat For Setting Up $20 Billion India Semiconductor Foray - Sources
6 hours ago
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
8 days ago
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
Chip Maker Wolfspeed To Build New U.S. Factory To Meet Surging EV Demand
9 days ago
Vedanta, Foxconn JV Pick Gujarat For Setting Up $20 Billion India Semiconductor Foray - Sources
Vedanta, Foxconn JV Pick Gujarat For Setting Up $20 Billion India Semiconductor Foray - Sources
15 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?